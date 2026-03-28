Abu Dhabi shuts five healthcare facilities over serious regulatory violations

Unlicensed practitioners lead to clinic closures in Abu Dhabi
Abu Dhabi: The Department of Health - Abu Dhabi has ordered the closure of five healthcare facilities and suspended their staff pending referral to the Public Prosecution after serious violations were uncovered during routine inspection and monitoring campaigns.
Investigations revealed that the facilities had issued sick leave certificates without conducting actual medical examinations or without patients being physically present, in exchange for financial payments.
The department also found manipulation of medical records, the employment of unlicensed practitioners and breaches of approved licensing conditions.
It said the closure orders and licence suspensions will remain in place until legal and disciplinary procedures are completed.
The authority stressed it will continue to intensify inspections and oversight measures and will not tolerate practices that violate healthcare regulations, in order to protect public health and safeguard the integrity of the healthcare system.