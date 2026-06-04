Bascom Palmer Eye Institute appoints Pradeep Ramulu as new chair

Appointment reinforces the clinical and academic standards delivered at Abu Dhabi location
Abu Dhabi: The University of Miami Miller School of Medicine has named Dr Pradeep Y. Ramulu, M.D., M.H.S., Ph.D., as Chair of the Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, effective August 3, 2026. A glaucoma specialist and Bascom Palmer alumnus, Dr. Ramulu returns to lead the institution after nearly two decades at the Wilmer Eye Institute, Johns Hopkins University, where he served as Chief of the Glaucoma Division.
He succeeds Dr Eduardo C. Alfonso, M.D., who led Bascom Palmer since 2007 - a tenure during which the Institute earned the #1 ranking in ophthalmology from US News & World Report 24 times - and who remains on faculty in clinical, educational, and administrative roles.
Dr Dipen J. Parekh, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of UHealth - University of Miami Health System, called the appointment a defining moment for the institution: "Bascom Palmer Eye Institute is truly the crown jewel of the University of Miami Health System, and the appointment of Pradeep Ramulu as Chair ensures that it remains in the hands of a world-class leader, who understands from personal experience as a Bascom Palmer fellow, what makes this institution extraordinary."
For Bascom Palmer Eye Institute Abu Dhabi - the Institute's first international location, operating under the regulatory framework of the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi - the appointment carries direct operational significance. The Abu Dhabi facility draws on Bascom Palmer's faculty network, research infrastructure, and clinical standards, and Dr Ramulu's elevation to Chair in Miami sustains and strengthens that connection.
Dr Zain Kenderian MD, MBA, MStJ, CEO of Bascom Palmer Eye Institute Abu Dhabi, framed it plainly: "Bascom Palmer Abu Dhabi was established to deliver the same standard of care that has made Miami's Institute the best in America. Dr Ramulu’s appointment ensures the institution we are connected to continues to be led at the highest level. Under the oversight of the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, we remain committed to making that standard accessible to patients and physicians across the UAE."
Dr. Ramulu has been continuously funded by the National Institutes of Health since 2007, has authored more than 280 peer-reviewed publications, and will assume the presidency of the American Glaucoma Society in 2027.
His focus on how ophthalmic conditions affect patients' daily lives informs an approach to care that translates directly to the populations Bascom Palmer Abu Dhabi serves. On what that means in practice, Dr. Ramulu was direct: "Providing outstanding clinical care, conducting leading-edge research, and training the next generation of vision professionals requires a steady focus on the day-to-day details.
My goal is to work with our teams - in Miami and across our locations - to ensure we deliver on that mission with the same commitment our patients expect." Bascom Palmer Eye Institute Abu Dhabi, which opened in November 2025, offers advanced treatments across the full range of ophthalmic conditions alongside a structured training program for UAE-based physicians and residents, in partnership with the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi and August Medical.