Bascom Palmer Eye Institute appoints Pradeep Ramulu as new chair

Dr Zain Kenderian MD, MBA, MStJ, CEO of Bascom Palmer Eye Institute Abu Dhabi, framed it plainly: "Bascom Palmer Abu Dhabi was established to deliver the same standard of care that has made Miami's Institute the best in America. Dr Ramulu’s appointment ensures the institution we are connected to continues to be led at the highest level. Under the oversight of the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, we remain committed to making that standard accessible to patients and physicians across the UAE."