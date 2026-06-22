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UAE issues urgent warning over counterfeit Botox batch

EDE warned that the use of counterfeit products may pose a serious risk to public health

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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The product was not imported through the official channels approved by the Establishment.
The product was not imported through the official channels approved by the Establishment.
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Dubai: The Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE) has issued an urgent warning regarding a counterfeit batch of Botox Cosmetic for Injection 100 Units bearing batch number "C7048C4", after confirming that the batch number does not match the records of AbbVie, the US manufacturer of the product. 

The Establishment noted that the product was not imported through the official channels approved by the Establishment.

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EDE warned that the use of such counterfeit products may pose a serious risk to public health, as they do not comply with approved specifications and could result in harmful health reactions or unforeseen complications.

The Emirates Drug Establishment called on healthcare providers, pharmacies and medical facilities to carefully verify the authenticity of medical products before using or dispensing them, and to immediately cease the use, distribution or circulation of any units carrying the specified batch number.

EDE also advised patients to consult a physician or pharmacist if they experience any unusual symptoms following use, and emphasised the importance of reporting any suspected products or irregular activities related to the distribution or handling of this batch. 

For enquiries or to report suspected cases, the public and healthcare professionals may contact the National Medical Products Vigilance Department at the Emirates Drug Establishment via email at: info@ede.gov.ae.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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