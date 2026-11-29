Preliminary reports suggest family disputes may have been behind the killings
Dubai: A man in Tunisia has been arrested on suspicion of killing his wife, their infant child and his father-in-law inside the family home in Fouchana, in the Ben Arous governorate of Greater Tunis, according to local media reports.
The killings have shocked the Tunisian community, with judicial and security authorities launching an investigation to establish the circumstances and motive behind the deaths.
According to preliminary reports, the suspect allegedly attacked his wife and father-in-law with a sharp object while they were asleep, killing them both.
The body of the couple’s infant was also discovered, with local media reporting that the child had allegedly been killed by his father.
The suspect, who works for a public institution, is believed to have been involved in family disputes. However, investigators have yet to establish a definitive motive for the killings.
Following the incident, the man surrendered to police and was taken into custody pending further investigation.
Specialised security teams were dispatched to the family home to examine the crime scene, collect evidence and establish the circumstances surrounding the deaths.
The bodies of the three victims were transferred to forensic authorities for examination to determine the precise causes of death.
Investigators have also begun questioning the suspect and gathering testimony from individuals who may have information relevant to the case.
The public prosecutor’s office at the Court of First Instance in Ben Arous has ordered a judicial investigation into the killings to establish the motive, determine the circumstances of the incident and establish criminal responsibility.
Authorities have yet to disclose further details about the victims or announce any formal charges against the suspect.