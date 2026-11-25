The Top 12 cut also eliminated several of pageantry's biggest countries
Kaziah Liz Mejo got further than most of the field on Tuesday night in Puerto Rico. Of the 116 contestants at the 75th Miss Universe, she was one of the 30 called as semifinalists at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan. But when the 30 were cut to 12, India's name wasn't announced, and Mejo's bid for the country's fourth crown ended there.
The Top 12 cut also eliminated several of pageantry's biggest countries, including Brazil, Peru, and Mexico, which was trying to keep the crown at home after Fátima Bosch's win last year. Ecuador's Dalia Bucaram Pazmiño, who reached the semifinals by winning the People's Choice vote, was cut as well.
From Abu Dhabi to the global stage
Mejo's path to San Juan was short and fast. She was born in Abu Dhabi and grew up in the UAE capital, and she is a 19-year-old law student who beat 51 other contestants for the Miss Universe India 2026 title in Jaipur. Her family roots are in Kerala, and she comes from Mavelikkara in the state's Alappuzha district. She entered the national pageant after first winning Miss Universe Kerala 2026.
Pageants weren't new to her. She started competing at 17 and won Miss Teen Diva 2024. The next year she represented India at Miss Teen International 2025 and placed first runner-up, then became the youngest woman to win the Miss Universe Kerala title. At the national finale, a jury led by Sushmita Sen, India's first Miss Universe in 1994, chose her as the winner.
She also has a range of talents outside pageantry. She has trained in classical dance for 12 years, and she sings and plays the violin and the drums. The first Miss Universe she remembers watching was the 2021 edition, the year Harnaaz Sandhu won for India.
How the night unfolded
Once the Top 12 was set, the contestants came back out for a tribute to the 74 women who had won the title before them. After that came the evening gown round, with France's Garance Authié as the last contestant to walk. Next, the field is cut to five.
The Top 12
Chile: Dominga López, 25
Dominican Republic: Melissa Núñez, 29
United States: Justus Kelley, 31
New Zealand: Georgia Waddington, 25
Cuba: Mia Donadio, 25
Puerto Rico: Jennifer Barreto, 27
Philippines: Beatrice Millan-Windorski, 24
Colombia: María Alejandra López, 32
Nicaragua: Jasmine Blandford, 28
Venezuela: Clara Vegas, 24
Democratic Republic of the Congo: Jessica Kalambayi, 28
France: Garance Authié, 22
There is a 10-year age gap in the group. France's Authié is the youngest at 22, and Colombia's López is the oldest at 32. Most of the women considered favorites before the show are still competing. Venezuela's Clara Vegas, New Zealand's Georgia Waddington and the Dominican Republic's Melissa Núñez were all named in pre-show predictions and all made the cut. Puerto Rico's Jennifer Barreto also advanced, and the home crowd has been loud for her all night.
The full Top 30
The 30 semifinalists were from India, the Philippines, New Zealand, Chile, Brazil, the Netherlands, Turks and Caicos, Peru, Cuba, Serbia, the Dominican Republic, Curaçao, the United States, Israel, Ecuador, Puerto Rico, Tanzania, Mexico, Guinea, Colombia, Ukraine, Panama, Costa Rica, Uganda, France, Ethiopia, Belgium, Venezuela, the DR Congo and Nicaragua.
Asia lost most of its contestants at the next cut. India and the Philippines were the region's only two semifinalists, and only the Philippines' Bea Millan-Windorski reached the Top 12. She is now trying to win her country's fifth crown.
What's next
The 12 finalists will be cut to five, the five will face the final question round, and one will receive the crown from Fátima Bosch