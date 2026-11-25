There is a 10-year age gap in the group. France's Authié is the youngest at 22, and Colombia's López is the oldest at 32. Most of the women considered favorites before the show are still competing. Venezuela's Clara Vegas, New Zealand's Georgia Waddington and the Dominican Republic's Melissa Núñez were all named in pre-show predictions and all made the cut. Puerto Rico's Jennifer Barreto also advanced, and the home crowd has been loud for her all night.