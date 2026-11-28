More time playing, less time charging: Why a second DualSense makes sense
You're minutes away from winning a crucial match on your PS5 when the dreaded low-battery notification appears. Or perhaps a friend drops by for the weekend, only to discover that your gaming setup is strictly a one-player affair. Both are good reasons to pick up a second Sony DualSense Wireless Controller, and White Friday could be the ideal time to do it. With immersive haptic feedback, adaptive triggers and the freedom to switch between charged controllers, this simple addition can transform how you enjoy your PS5. After all, some of the best gaming moments are the ones you share.
Best for: PS5 owners, local multiplayer gaming and extended gaming sessions
Bottom line: A useful addition to any regularly used PS5, particularly for households with more than one gamer.
The Sony DualSense Wireless Controller in white features the familiar two-tone design of the standard PS5 controller, with a white outer shell, black central panel and textured grips. Its layout includes two analogue sticks, directional buttons, the traditional PlayStation face buttons and a central touchpad.
Two of its defining features are haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. According to PlayStation, the controller uses dual actuators in place of traditional vibration motors, allowing developers to recreate a wider range of physical sensations during compatible games.
The L2 and R2 adaptive triggers offer varying degrees of resistance depending on what is happening on screen. Game developers can use this functionality to simulate actions such as applying pressure to a car's brakes.
There is also an integrated microphone for voice communication, a dedicated mute button and a built-in speaker that delivers additional audio effects in supported titles. A 3.5mm headset jack allows players to connect compatible wired gaming headphones directly to the controller.
The DualSense has a rechargeable battery and supports USB-C charging through the PS5 console. Sony also offers a separately sold charging station that accommodates two controllers simultaneously.
A second unit can be paired with your existing PS5, allowing both controllers to operate together in compatible multiplayer games. Player indicators beneath the touchpad help distinguish between connected controllers during shared gaming sessions.
The immediate benefit of owning two controllers becomes apparent during longer gaming sessions. Rather than connecting a charging cable and moving closer to the console, you can switch to a charged controller and continue playing wirelessly, provided you have kept the spare topped up.
TechRadar's independent DualSense review highlights its comfortable grip and the effectiveness of its haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. The publication also identifies battery life as a consideration, which makes keeping a second charged controller particularly useful for frequent players.
The appeal of haptic feedback is best understood through the smaller details in a game. A change in terrain or the movement of a vehicle can produce different tactile sensations, giving players physical cues alongside the on-screen action. Adaptive trigger resistance adds another dimension to compatible driving games.
Both features depend on how individual developers implement them, and players can adjust their intensity through the console's settings.
For UAE residents who spend much of the hotter summer months entertaining indoors, a second controller has value beyond solo gaming. It makes spontaneous multiplayer sessions possible without another console or television.
PlayStation's multiplayer guide highlights titles such as EA Sports FC 26, Split Fiction and Overcooked! All You Can Eat, all of which support local multiplayer. Competitive football matches can become a regular weekend activity, while cooperative adventures give couples and siblings something to work through together.
Fewer charging interruptions: Keep one controller charged while using the other for wireless gaming.
Local multiplayer compatibility: Friends and family can join supported games on the same PS5.
Detailed haptic feedback: Compatible titles deliver tactile effects that reflect the action and surrounding environment.
Adaptive triggers: Variable resistance provides additional physical feedback during supported gameplay.
A second DualSense makes particular sense for families with a shared PS5, couples who enjoy cooperative games and anyone who regularly invites friends over for gaming evenings.
It is equally relevant for solo players who prefer sitting comfortably on the sofa without a charging cable stretching across the living room. Keeping a spare charged is a simple way to manage longer gaming sessions.
There is something satisfying about having a second controller ready before friends arrive, rather than discovering halfway through an evening that your favourite multiplayer game requires another one.
The Sony DualSense Wireless Controller remains a sensible addition to a PS5 setup because it offers the same familiar controls, haptic feedback and adaptive trigger functionality as the controller supplied with the console. Both players get access to the same hardware features in supported games.
If buying another controller has been sitting on your gaming wish list for months, the White Friday discount could make this a worthwhile time to act. Its usefulness extends well beyond the sale season, particularly if your PS5 regularly brings people together or forms part of your evening routine.
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