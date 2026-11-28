You're minutes away from winning a crucial match on your PS5 when the dreaded low-battery notification appears. Or perhaps a friend drops by for the weekend, only to discover that your gaming setup is strictly a one-player affair. Both are good reasons to pick up a second Sony DualSense Wireless Controller, and White Friday could be the ideal time to do it. With immersive haptic feedback, adaptive triggers and the freedom to switch between charged controllers, this simple addition can transform how you enjoy your PS5. After all, some of the best gaming moments are the ones you share.