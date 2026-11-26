As AI agents evolve, outdated risk assessments could give corporate boards false assurance
Reports of AI agents acting beyond their intended boundaries are now frequent enough that boards have good reason to ask management whether their AI controls are working.
But that question is incomplete. The more revealing one is whether those controls are working against the systems operating today, or against a version tested months ago.
The distinction matters because a control result describes a particular system at a particular point in time. Governance, risk, and compliance teams have traditionally been good at establishing what happened over a defined period.
They collect evidence, test controls, document exceptions, and report the results. That work remains essential. But a periodic review tells leaders what was true at the time of the test, not whether it is still true.
That is a more troubling prospect than a failed control. A red result draws attention. A green result invites everyone to move on. If the system has changed since the test, that green light can be the more dangerous signal, because it offers reassurance about a version of the process that no longer exists.
Periodic testing was reasonable for many established systems. Take an approval workflow in an ERP system. Its permissions, transaction paths, and rules could be defined, tested, and expected to behave the same way each time. Quarterly testing was never perfect, but the process under review was recognizable from one cycle to the next, so evidence that arrived late, still described how the workflow operated.
AI Agents change the equation AI agents change that assumption. Imagine an agent introduced to review purchasing requests and recommend exceptions for a person to approve. Its controls are tested against that limited role.
Later, it is connected to a new data source, given access to another tool, or allowed to approve certain exceptions itself. The model underneath it can be updated by its provider, with nothing on the company's side to flag the change, and a revised instruction can alter how it interprets the same request.
The earlier test has not become false as a record of what was tested. It has become unreliable as an answer to what is happening now. That is the critical difference between speed and truth. Faster testing helps only if the system has stayed the same.
When assurance lags, the risk is not just that the organization learns the right answer late. It is that it confidently reports an answer to a question that is no longer valid.
To catch that, organizations need to know not just what is operating, but also how and when it changed. In research we commissioned among more than 800 GRC and IT leaders, only 34 percent said their organizations maintain a formal inventory of AI models. That gap is concerning in itself, but an inventory is only a starting point. It shows what exists, not whether a change affects a control. Without even that, how can a company know which green results still apply?
This is where GRC's own use of agents becomes significant. Continuous monitoring has existed for years, but what now needs watching, such as prompts, model outputs, and policies written in plain language, cannot be checked by fixed rules. Something has to interpret it. Agents can track changes, collect evidence, test controls, and bring exceptions to the right people while there is still time to act.
But GRC must apply to those agents the standard it expects across the enterprise. What can each agent access? Which sources supported its conclusion? What was reviewed by a person, and who owns the decision? There is an obvious challenge in using agents to assess other agents. The answer is not to assume the monitoring agent is right.
Its work must be traceable and open to challenge, with clear limits on its authority and a person accountable for the conclusion. By establishing those practices in its own work, GRC can help set a credible standard for how the rest of the enterprise deploys agents.
The board question, then, goes beyond whether the controls are green. Green as of when, for which version of the process, and what has changed since? Until management can answer that, a reassuring status may be the very thing that keeps a growing risk out of view.