Warner slams 'disgraceful' Australia as South Africa seal historic Test series win

David Warner slams Australia's 'disgraceful' collapse as South Africa seal series win
Dubai: Former Australia opener David Warner delivered a scathing assessment of his country's batting performance after South Africa secured a memorable Test and series triumph in Cape Town, describing the display as "terrible", "utterly disgraceful" and "un-Australian".
Australia entered the final day needing 288 runs for victory but their hopes quickly unravelled when Kagiso Rabada struck twice in the opening over.
The South African fast bowler continued his devastating spell by removing Travis Head, who was caught at slip, while also becoming the quickest bowler in Test history to reach 350 wickets.
Australia's problems were compounded by a costly mix-up between Cameron Green and Josh Inglis, with the latter run out for just four after being called through for a risky single.
Australia's problems were compounded by a costly mix-up between Cameron Green and Josh Inglis, with the latter run out for just four after being called through for a risky single.
With Australia collapsing to 60-7 by lunch, Warner, who retired from Test cricket in January 2024, did not hold back in his criticism.
"It is terrible," he said on Fox Sports. "It is un-Australian. There is no fight whatsoever. It is disgraceful.
"The batters have let the bowlers down all series. (Matt) Renshaw showed fight in that first Test but I think the batters have been utterly disgraceful."
Australia subsequently adopted an extremely defensive approach, managing just one scoring shot during a 50-minute period.
However, their resistance proved futile as Harmer completed a remarkable bowling performance, claiming the final wicket to finish with career-best figures of 6-16 and dismiss Australia for 111.
The defeat arrives at a challenging point in Australia's Test schedule, with Pat Cummins' team preparing for four home matches against New Zealand in December.
They will then travel to India for a five-Test series before facing England in the 150th anniversary Test in March, followed by next summer's Ashes.
The result could have major implications for Australia's preparations and team selection.
For South Africa, the victory represents another significant achievement, with the Proteas returning to the top of the world Test rankings following three fiercely contested matches.
Although the series remained finely balanced heading into its final day, South Africa's outstanding bowling performance ensured the contest ended decisively in their favour.
Warner's frustration centred on a disastrous opening session that effectively ended Australia's chances of completing the chase.
Matt Renshaw was dismissed down the leg side from just the second delivery before Marnus Labuschagne was removed later in the same over after leaving a ball that struck his stumps.
The dismissal extended Labuschagne's century drought to 49 Test innings, raising further questions about the 32-year-old's international future.
Australia were also without injured former captain Steve Smith, whose experience and resilience were badly missed as a relatively inexperienced batting order struggled under pressure.
Despite showing encouraging signs in the first innings, Australia's batters were unable to reproduce that form when it mattered most.
At 40-3, the visitors still retained a faint chance of victory, but Inglis' run-out and Carey's dismissal left them facing an almost impossible task.
Green survived a dropped catch on 10 and reached lunch unbeaten, although Australia even appeared to shield him from Harmer's spin bowling by allowing Mitchell Starc to take the strike.
"Yes, Matt Renshaw was burgled down the leg side, [but] it is on the line and this is the way they play," Warner said. "It is deplorable."
Following the interval, Australia abandoned their attacking intentions and concentrated almost entirely on survival.
Cummins took 40 deliveries to score his first run, despite two sessions still remaining in the match.
Green eventually fell to Harmer when the spinner found a gap between bat and pad to bowl him.
Nathan Lyon, batting at number 10, provided some late resistance and finished unbeaten on 33, remarkably ending the innings as Australia's leading run-scorer.
While Australia's batting collapse attracted widespread criticism, South Africa's bowlers deserved enormous praise for their clinical performance.
Rabada produced an exceptional opening spell, taking three wickets for just 14 runs across five overs through a combination of pace, accuracy and seam movement.
Harmer made full use of the turning conditions, ending the match with impressive figures of 10-120.
The victory also strengthens South Africa's reputation among the leading nations in Test cricket.
Despite winning the World Test Championship by defeating Australia in the 2025 final at Lord's, questions had remained about the quality of opposition they faced on their route to the title.
Their latest success against Australia offers a powerful response to those doubts.