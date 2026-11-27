Interior Ministry stresses that the law applies to everyone without exception
Dubai: Kuwaiti authorities have arrested two people, including a member of the ruling family, after they were found in possession of narcotics and psychotropic substances, the Ministry of Interior said, stressing that no one is above the law.
The arrests were made by the General Department for Narcotics Control, which operates under the ministry’s Criminal Security Sector.
Authorities seized 1.2 kilograms of hashish, 262 Lyrica capsules, 100 Xanax tablets, 200 Tramal tablets, 38 suspected drug tablets and four precision scales.
The ministry explained that the necessary legal procedures were underway to refer the two suspects and the seized substances to the competent narcotics prosecution authorities for further action.
It stressed that the arrests were part of its continuing efforts to uphold the rule of law and ensure its equal application to everyone, including members of the ruling family, without discrimination or exception.
The ministry reaffirmed its commitment to the principles of justice and equality, emphasising that “no one is above the law”.