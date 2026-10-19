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Kuwait arrests five fugitives after hotel raid, bringing total detainees to 22

Security officers among those detained after police respond to disturbance at luxury hotel

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Kuwait police arrested 22 individuals, including five fugitives and government officers, in a hotel raid following complaints of disturbances and law violations.
Kuwait police arrested 22 individuals, including five fugitives and government officers, in a hotel raid following complaints of disturbances and law violations.
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Dubai: Kuwait's Criminal Investigation Department has arrested five fugitives within 24 hours of their escape during a police raid on a gathering at a five-star hotel in the Capital Governorate, bringing the total number of detainees to 22.

The arrests followed directives from Sheikh Fahad Al Yousef Al Sabah, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, to enforce the law without exception, according to local media reports.

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The incident began early on Friday when the Capital Security Directorate received a complaint about loud music, shouting and disturbances at the hotel.

Police patrols responding to the complaint raided the premises and arrested 17 people, including five men reportedly wearing women's dancewear and described as being almost naked.

Some of those present appeared to be intoxicated or under the influence of drugs, according to the reports.

Five people managed to escape during the initial operation, prompting security authorities to launch a search to locate and apprehend them.

The Criminal Investigation Department subsequently arrested all five fugitives, identified as Kuwaiti nationals, within 24 hours.

Security officers among detainees

Identity checks revealed that several detainees were officers serving in the ministries of Interior and Defence, as well as other government entities, the reports said.

One of those arrested was also identified as the son of a former National Assembly member.

The Interior Minister was briefed on the incident and ordered that the law be applied to everyone without exception, regardless of their positions or affiliations.

He also directed that the detainees be referred to the Criminal Investigation Department for further legal procedures.

All 22 people remain in custody pending completion of the necessary legal proceedings, according to the reports. The authorities reiterated that no one is above the law.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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