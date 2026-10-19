Security officers among those detained after police respond to disturbance at luxury hotel
Dubai: Kuwait's Criminal Investigation Department has arrested five fugitives within 24 hours of their escape during a police raid on a gathering at a five-star hotel in the Capital Governorate, bringing the total number of detainees to 22.
The arrests followed directives from Sheikh Fahad Al Yousef Al Sabah, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, to enforce the law without exception, according to local media reports.
The incident began early on Friday when the Capital Security Directorate received a complaint about loud music, shouting and disturbances at the hotel.
Police patrols responding to the complaint raided the premises and arrested 17 people, including five men reportedly wearing women's dancewear and described as being almost naked.
Some of those present appeared to be intoxicated or under the influence of drugs, according to the reports.
Five people managed to escape during the initial operation, prompting security authorities to launch a search to locate and apprehend them.
The Criminal Investigation Department subsequently arrested all five fugitives, identified as Kuwaiti nationals, within 24 hours.
Identity checks revealed that several detainees were officers serving in the ministries of Interior and Defence, as well as other government entities, the reports said.
One of those arrested was also identified as the son of a former National Assembly member.
The Interior Minister was briefed on the incident and ordered that the law be applied to everyone without exception, regardless of their positions or affiliations.
He also directed that the detainees be referred to the Criminal Investigation Department for further legal procedures.
All 22 people remain in custody pending completion of the necessary legal proceedings, according to the reports. The authorities reiterated that no one is above the law.