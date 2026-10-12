Drug and theft suspects were among those arrested, one detained for intoxication
Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior arrested dozens of people and recorded hundreds of violations during an extensive security campaign in Khaitan on Sunday, the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported.
The campaign, led by the Farwaniya Governorate Security Directorate, involved several government agencies, including the Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy, Kuwait Municipality, the Kuwait Fire Force, the Public Authority for Manpower and the Environment Public Authority.
According to the Ministry of Interior, 65 people were wanted in cases involving absconding or expired residency permits, while seven had expired visas. Authorities also arrested one person subject to an entry ban and three wanted in connection with debt-related cases.
Others arrested included one person wanted in a drug case, another wanted in a theft case, one person in a drug case and another for being intoxicated.
The campaign also resulted in 44 traffic citations, the impounding of 33 abandoned vehicles and the seizure of three vehicles wanted in breach-of-trust and theft cases.
The participating authorities reported violations across several sectors:
Labour: The Public Authority for Manpower recorded 13 Labour Law violations against commercial establishments.
Fire safety: The Kuwait Fire Force issued 202 notices requiring violations to be rectified, closed 43 establishments and issued 25 closure warnings.
Environment: The Environment Public Authority recorded two violations involving improper storage of materials.
Electricity: The Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy recorded one case of electricity-meter tampering and two cases of illegal direct connections to the electricity supply, allegedly intended to facilitate fraud and electricity theft.
Municipal regulations: Kuwait Municipality recorded 108 Building Law violations, issued 53 notices to properties violating Law No. 125 of 1992, and filed 21 violation reports against shops and three concerning road encroachments.
The Ministry of Interior said legal procedures had been initiated against those arrested and found in violation. It added that security campaigns would continue in coordination with relevant authorities to strengthen security and public safety.