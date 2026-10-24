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Philippines: Fire hits Sorsogon City market — BFP battles flames

Fire engulfs Sorsogon City Public Market; BFP works to contain the blaze

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
1 MIN READ
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A massive fire broke out late at night on Saturday (Oct. 24) and into Sunday (Oct. 25, 2026) at the Sorsogon City Public Market.
A massive fire broke out late at night on Saturday (Oct. 24) and into Sunday (Oct. 25, 2026) at the Sorsogon City Public Market.
Facebook | Asintado Sa Radyo

Manila, Philippines: A fire erupted at the Sorsogon City Public Market late on Saturday (Oct. 24) and into Sunday (Oct. 25), with Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) crew working to contain the blaze, according to local media.

Details about the fire as of 12.47am local time on Sunday remained unverified as of the initial report.

It was not immediately clear which section of the market was burning, what caused the fire, or how extensive the damage might be.

The number of affected market stalls and vendors, as well as whether anyone had been injured or killed, also remained unknown, local media Asintado sa Radyo reported.

The incident raised concerns over the potential impact on vendors and businesses operating at the public market, a commercial hub serving residents of Sorsogon City and nearby communities.

Authorities have yet to confirm the circumstances surrounding the reported fire, including when it started and whether it had spread to adjacent structures.

The public is advised to rely on verified announcements from the BFP and Sorsogon City authorities as emergency responders work at the scene.

Bicol TV Sorsogon channel reported that nearly residents were advised to stay away from the location to allow firefighters and emergency workers to do their job.

This is a developing story. Updates will be added as information becomes available.

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