Etihad extends Saudi flight cancellations, Hormuz shipping faces fresh threats
The Middle East conflict intensified on Monday after a deadly Houthi missile attack on a military camp in Yemen, while Gulf shipping continued to face serious security threats. Etihad Airways extended cancellations to three Saudi destinations, and Egypt moved closer to potentially supporting Saudi Arabia militarily.
Here are five key developments UAE residents need to know this evening.
At least 53 soldiers were killed and approximately 200 recruits injured when Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis launched three ballistic missiles at the Al Alam military training camp in Shabwa province on Monday, Associated Press reported, citing provincial authorities.
The Houthis acknowledged targeting the camp, which was previously used by a UAE-backed militia. Yemeni authorities warned that the death toll could rise.
The attack comes amid intensified fighting between the Houthis and Saudi-backed forces, including around the strategically important Bab Al Mandab shipping passage.
Etihad Airways announced Monday that flights between Abu Dhabi and Riyadh and Dammam would remain cancelled through Saturday, October 24.
Four services connecting Abu Dhabi and Jeddah — EY601, EY602, EY603 and EY604 — have also been cancelled through the same date.
The airline cited regional disruption and warned that further schedule changes remained possible.
The extended cancellations are particularly relevant to UAE residents travelling to Saudi Arabia for Umrah, business or family visits. Passengers should check their flight status and rebooking arrangements directly with the airline before departure.
An oil tanker caught fire and exploded after striking a naval mine in the southern Strait of Hormuz on Sunday, Iran's Revolutionary Guards said, according to Reuters. The cause of the incident has not been independently established.
Shipping analytics company Kpler reported that Gulf crude flows fell to approximately 8.5 million barrels per day last week, compared with more than 20 million the preceding week.
Iran maintains that its proposal to reopen Hormuz within seven days remains available, but negotiations with Washington have yet to produce an agreement.
Continued disruption could increase freight charges, insurance costs and delivery times for UAE businesses.
Egypt's parliament is expected to vote this week on authorising military assistance to Saudi Arabia if Riyadh requests support, Reuters reported Monday.
President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi has pledged to help protect Gulf allies following repeated Houthi attacks on Saudi infrastructure.
Military analysts told Reuters that Egyptian assistance could involve air defences and naval operations rather than deploying ground troops inside Yemen.
Egypt and Saudi Arabia share an interest in securing the Red Sea and Bab Al Mandab, where continued instability threatens maritime trade linking the Gulf, Asia and Europe.
Brent crude fell to $108.41 a barrel during Monday trading, Reuters reported, as investors took profits and assessed Washington's decision to ease some restrictions on Russian exports.
Despite the decline, continued tanker attacks and reduced Gulf shipments are keeping energy markets under pressure. Prolonged disruption could eventually affect UAE transport and imported-goods costs.
The UAE has continued diplomatic coordination with Saudi Arabia and regional partners over security and stability. No new UAE-wide public-safety restrictions were identified in the official announcements reviewed for this report.
Residents should continue monitoring official government guidance and airline advisories.