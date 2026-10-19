Iran officials push for nuclear weapons as Middle East conflict escalates

Trump endorsed Benjamin Netanyahu before Israel's close-fought parliamentary election on October 27, providing a boost to the veteran prime minister's bid to win a new mandate.

Netanyahu touted his close relationship with the US president in a video released by his Likud party, saying that together they had "crushed Iran" and adding that re-election would allow him to work with Trump to "elminate the Iranian threat over the next two years, or even sooner".

"Bibi Netanyahu has been Strong, Brave, and Brilliant in the face of tremendous opposition, including that coming from even Israel, itself," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, using a common nickname for the Israeli leader.

"This is the kind of Partner that the United States of America is demanding of Israel, a Country for which it has done so much. Please let this Letter serve to represent my Complete and Total Endorsement of Bibi Netanyahu in his upcoming Race for Re-Election as Prime Minister of Israel."

The election is seen as a referendum on Netanyahu, who quickly thanked the US leader for his support on Sunday.

"Thank you, President Trump, for your tremendous support and for our work together. Together we will complete the mission!" he wrote on X.

"I ask you to listen carefully to what President Trump said this evening," Netanyahu told voters. "He said that together we have accomplished extraordinary things... But there is still a mission to complete."