Ghalibaf mocks US Treasury chief with ‘Nobel Prize’ remark

US forces destroyed an Iranian-linked dhow in the Gulf of Oman after it targeted US ships
Highlights
US forces destroyed an Iranian-affiliated dhow in the Gulf of Oman on October 6 after identifying it as conducting surveillance and targeting US Navy ships, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a post on X.
CENTCOM said the vessel’s crew members were safely removed before the dhow was destroyed, adding that efforts to repatriate them are ongoing.
The US military command also accused Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of continuing to target civilian mariners and US Navy warships in regional waters over the past seven months.
Israel's army chief said on Wednesday that the military was reinforcing troop levels "across all fronts", citing an increased risk of escalation as the country heads into elections this later month.
On a visit to the occupied West Bank, Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir said the potential for incidents on Israel's borders had grown because of the election period, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu facing a tight race to stay in power in the October 27 poll.
"In light of the increased number of alerts across all fronts and the sensitivity of this period, the potential for escalation has grown," he said, according to an Israeli military statement.
"We have reinforced our forces across all areas."
He added that the military had raised its level of readiness as it prepares "for scenarios in which attempts may be made to catch us by surprise".
Israel recently marked the third anniversary of Hamas's surprise October 7 attack, in which the Islamist militant group's fighters stormed into Israel with pickup trucks and paragliders and opened fire at sites including a music festival.
Citing the need for "vigilance", Zamir said the military was "at a high level of readiness to launch extensive offensive operations against anyone who attempts to harm Israeli civilians".
In Gaza, a year after a US-brokered ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas took effect, the Israeli army now controls more than 60 percent of the devastated Palestinian territory and its strikes are ongoing.
In Lebanon, violence has decreased in the south since a framework agreement between the government and Israel, which includes the disarmament of Hezbollah. But the implementation of that deal has stalled.
Israel has also faced incoming fire from Iran during the Middle East war, which began in February with US-Israeli strikes on the Islamic republic.
French President Emmanuel Macron will visit UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar from October 19 to 21 for talks with the countries’ leaders, his office said on Wednesday.
Discussions will focus on the situation in the Strait of Hormuz and its impact on energy prices, according to the statement.
Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has mockingly suggested awarding US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent a “Nobel Prize in Practical Physics for Treasury”, saying his predictions about the impact of US pressure have challenged the concept of time.
“Time’s relative; turns out it could be irrelevant. Nobel in Practical Physics for Treasury?” Ghalibaf said.
Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis said Wednesday that they targeted Riyadh's international airport with a ballistic missile, hours after the Saudi-led coalition reported an interception of one fired towards the capital.
"The Yemeni Armed Forces... were able to target King Khalid International Airport in the Saudi enemy's capital, Riyadh, with a ballistic missile, and the hit was accurate," Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree posted on X.
US Central Command (CENTCOM) has rejected as false a claim by Iran's ambassador to the International Maritime Organization that the US military is using “threatening, abusive, and provocative language” towards Iranian mariners, causing “serious stress and psychological pressure to civilian crews”.
In a post on X, CENTCOM said its blockade against Iran had been in place for months and was being communicated professionally.
It accused Iran of being the only country attacking civilian mariners transiting regional waters, adding that commercial traffic continues to pass through the Strait of Hormuz with coordinated protection from US forces and regional partners.
Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Falih Al Zaidi met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh on Wednesday to discuss regional developments and efforts to strengthen security and stability.
Al Zaidi condemned the targeting of King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, stressing that attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure threaten regional security and stability.
He reaffirmed Iraq’s position that its territory must not be used as a launchpad for attacks against Saudi Arabia or other countries in the region, emphasising the importance of good neighbourly relations and respect for national sovereignty.
The meeting also covered ways to strengthen Iraqi-Saudi relations, particularly security coordination to address regional challenges. Mohammed bin Salman expressed Saudi Arabia’s support for the Iraqi government’s efforts to pursue dialogue and promote regional stability.
The chairman of Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority on Wednesday said that the exhibition Six Kings Slam tennis tournament has been postponed, after Yemen's Houthis carried out several deadly attacks on the kingdom.
Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev were all due to take part in the competition next week, alongside Taylor Fritz, Learner Tien and Alex de Minaur.
The event, originally scheduled for October 21-24 and to be streamed live by Netflix, will now take place from December 27-30.
"The Six Kings Slam tournament has been postponed due to logistical reasons and will now take place on December 27," wrote Turki Alalshikh on X, sharing a statement from the Riyadh Season entertainment programme.
Earlier this week, three Saudi Pro League football matches, including one involving Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr, were also postponed.
The Yemeni government has spoken with Beijing about the Houthis' alleged attempts to utilise Chinese-made technology for weapons, a Yemeni minister said on Wednesday, as the two sides' long-running civil war escalates.
"The Chinese are partners and we have discussed with them about, you know, the use of dual products," Foreign Minister Afrah al-Zouba said in response to an AFP question about reports the Iran-backed group was trying to secure Chinese components to help manufacture weapons.
"They were very keen for any sort of information so they can investigate it. Their support to the Yemeni government is clear," Zouba added.
The minister spoke to journalists via a virtual press conference to address the war in Yemen, which has also drawn in the government's main backer Saudi Arabia.
The comments came after a recent report by the Conflict Armament Research group (CAR) alleged that the Houthis were attempting to produce advanced medium-range ballistic missiles.
CAR also suggested the group was "expanding its supply chains beyond Iran-linked supply networks, with several purpose-built missile components found alongside shipping documents that listed a Chinese supplier".
AFP has been unable to independently verify the allegations made in the report.
The International Energy Agency is lowering its world oil demand forecast for the year, noting that the war in Iran is leading to escalating fuel prices, limited oil supplies and a deteriorating economic outlook.
The agency's report on Wednesday said that global oil demand is predicted to drop 2.5 million barrels a day year-over-year in the fourth quarter and fall 2.6 million barrels a day on average this year. Diesel is expected to account for 25% of the drop.
The IEA foresees a partial recovery of 2 million barrels a day next year, but that still puts global oil use 0.6% below 2025 levels.
Global production climbed 2.5 million barrels a day month-over-month to 102.3 million barrels a day in September, driven by Gulf producers. OPEC+ gains of 2.1 million barrels a day were led by Saudi Arabia, while the United Arab Emirates drove non-OPEC+ increases.
Oil supply is expected to drop by 5.8 million barrels a day to 100.7 million barrels a day this year before climbing by 7.7 million barrels a day next year. The agency said that renewed Gulf attacks "leave the recovery fragile."
While gas prices in the U.S. have moved lower in recent weeks, they remain higher than a month ago. Gas prices averaged $4.33 per gallon on Wednesday, according to AAA, up slightly from a month ago.
Brent crude, the international standard, gained 0.6% to $106.37 a barrel Wednesday morning. Benchmark U.S. crude rose 1.2% to $95.30 a barrel.
Brent has been pinballing between $96 and nearly $110 over the last month on uncertainty about when the war with Iran will allow the global energy industry to return to normal.
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun received a phone call from Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, during which they discussed the current situation in the region following recent developments, the Lebanese Presidency said on X.
The two agreed on the need to support diplomatic solutions as the best way to end conflicts in the region, according to the statement.
Saudi Arabia plans to move ahead with a major investment conference in Riyadh despite Houthi attacks on the kingdom, offering on-site and virtual attendance as well as alternative air and land travel routes, diplomatic sources told AFP.
Riyadh usually hosts a packed calendar of events, but it has recently seen escalating military tensions with the Iran-backed Yemeni group, which has intensified attacks on the kingdom's airports and oil facilities.
Saudi Arabia's Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute hosts an annual forum dubbed "Davos in the desert", which usually draws foreign leaders and business titans, and this year it is scheduled to be held in Riyadh from October 26 to 29.
Diplomatic sources said that to prevent cancellation, organisers reached out to embassies and foreign companies to explore "hybrid" participation options, allowing officials and business executives to attend either in person or virtually.
They have even discussed arrangements for participants to fly by private jet to Dhahran airport in eastern Saudi Arabia before travelling by road to Riyadh.
A diplomat from an Asian country said "they contacted us and offered that attendees travel to Manama or Doha", referring to the capitals of Bahrain and Qatar respectively, and then drive by land to the Saudi capital.
Iran's Revolutionary Guards said Wednesday that a ship caught fire and sank in the Strait of Hormuz because of a mine, while British security firm Vanguard also reported a sinking.
"A container ship attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz using an unauthorised and dangerous shipping lane struck a mine that exploded," said the navy of the Revolutionary Guards, the ideological arm of Iran's military.
Images released by the Guards show a plume of black smoke rising from a ship, while dozens of containers that have fallen into the sea float on the water. The Guards said the ship was carrying more than 2,500 containers.
Iran claims control of the strait, through which one-fifth of the world's hydrocarbons passed before the Middle East war. It regularly targets ships it accuses of transiting without authorisation, while the US has imposed its own blockade on Iran's ports.
According to Vanguard, the GFS Pride, a Singapore-flagged container ship, was struck by a projectile on Tuesday and sank.
It was not clear if the two statements referred to the same ship.
Vanguard reported three other ships struck on Tuesday, with two of them continuing on their way and the fate of the third unknown.
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations Centre (UKMTO) reported Wednesday that two container ships were struck on Tuesday by projectiles but continued on their way after sustaining only minor damage.
UKMTO earlier reported two other attacks on Tuesday targeting a tanker and a container ship, without specifying whether they had caused damage or casualties.
The war was triggered in late February by US-Israeli strikes against Iran.
Saudi Civil Defence reported that falling shrapnel from an intercepted ballistic missile in Riyadh injured a resident of Arab nationality and caused minor damage to a residential house and vehicle.
Qatar’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson and adviser to the Prime Minister, Dr Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari, met German Foreign Office State Secretary Dr Geza Andreas von Geyr in Doha on Wednesday, October 14.
According to Qatar’s Foreign Ministry, the two officials discussed bilateral cooperation, particularly in the areas of economy, investment, security and defence.
They also reviewed regional developments and diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions and promote security and stability.
Al Ansari reaffirmed Qatar’s support for diplomatic efforts to ensure freedom of maritime navigation and pave the way for a comprehensive agreement that would bring lasting peace to the region.
The Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia has urged Indian nationals to follow local authorities’ instructions, stay indoors in the event of an aerial attack and avoid circulating videos or news related to ongoing events.
In an update posted on X, the embassy said two Indian nationals injured in the October 10 attack on Riyadh airport remain in intensive care, while a third has been moved to a high dependency unit (HDU).
Four other Indian nationals continue to receive treatment in a general ward, while one person has been discharged from hospital.
Flight operations at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh remain suspended. Services at Dammam, Jeddah and Medina airports continue, although some disruptions have been reported.
Indian carriers Air India, Air India Express, Akasa Air and IndiGo have suspended flights to and from Saudi Arabia until October 17, 2026.
Saudi carrier Saudia continues to operate scheduled flights from Dammam, Jeddah and Medina, while Flynas is operating scheduled services on the Dammam-Lucknow route.
Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi arrived in Riyadh on Wednesday for his first official visit to Saudi Arabia since taking office in May, according to a statement from his media office.
“The prime minister arrived in the capital Riyadh on a visit to Saudi Arabia,” the office said in a post on X.
A 19,000-tonne container ship was struck by an unknown projectile while transiting outbound through the Strait of Hormuz at around 5pm on October 13, according to the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).
The vessel sustained minor damage, with no casualties reported, and was able to continue its voyage.
UKMTO said it received a delayed report of the incident. Authorities are investigating.
A 50,000-tonne container ship was struck by an unknown projectile while making an inbound transit of the Strait of Hormuz, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Wednesday. The incident, reported late, took place at 1640 GMT on October 13. The vessel sustained minor damage with no casualties and was able to continue its voyage, UKMTO said, adding that authorities are investigating. Ships in the area were advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity.
Diesel supply disruptions in the Gulf stemming from the US war against Iran will keep the market tight into 2027, the International Energy Agency said Wednesday, as it will take time to rebuild depleted stocks.
"The gasoil market balance will remain tight well into 2027 and is dependent on a recovery of product supply from the Middle East," the Paris-based agency said in its monthly energy markets report.
Diesel prices have hit record highs across Europe and in the United States in recent weeks, due to both reduced oil exports from the Gulf and damage to refineries in the region from retaliatory attacks by Iran.
Governments have responded by reducing fuel taxes or providing subsidies, and by releasing strategic reserves that will need to be rebuilt.
Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis said on Wednesday they had targeted facilities belonging to Saudi oil giant Aramco as well as Riyadh airport, as they vowed to conduct more attacks.
"The Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a high-quality military operation targeting Aramco in Dhahran, in the Eastern Province, King Khalid International Airport, and the Aramco refinery in Riyadh. This was carried out using a large number of ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and drones," military spokesperson Yahya Saree said, adding "operations toward Saudi depths will continue in the coming days, targeting Saudi enemy airports and oil facilities".
Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defence has said that the danger has passed in Al Kharj Governorate, south of Riyadh, about half an hour after it issued an emergency alert there. The earlier warning went out through the National Early Warning Platform and told residents to follow safety instructions. Announcing that the threat was over, the authority urged the public to keep following Civil Defence guidance, to avoid gathering at affected sites or filming them, and to call 911 in an emergency.
The Muslim World League (MWL) has strongly condemned the continued aggression by the terrorist Houthi militia against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its deliberate targeting of civilians and civilian objects, the latest of which injured four civilians and damaged residential properties.
In a statement issued by the General Secretariat, MWL Secretary-General and Chairman of the Organization of Muslim Scholars Sheikh Dr. Mohammed Al-Issa reiterated his condemnation of these treacherous terrorist attacks, affirming that they violate all religious values, international laws, and humanitarian norms, while underscoring the criminal nature of the terrorist militia in deliberately targeting civilians and civilian objects.
On behalf of the MWL's international bodies, councils, and affiliated Muslim communities, Al-Issa reaffirmed full solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and support for all measures it takes to deter aggressors and protect its security and the safety of its citizens and residents. He also wished the injured a speedy recovery.
SriLankan Airlines has temporarily suspended all its flights from Riyadh and Dammam to Colombo until October 18, citing the safety and security of passengers and crew. The airline said services will resume once conditions are assessed to be suitable for commercial flights. The suspension follows a similar move by IndiGo, which has cancelled flights to and from several Saudi cities until October 17, after recent Houthi missile attacks targeting the kingdom. Passengers who need help can contact their travel agent or the airline’s offices in Saudi Arabia and Colombo, or visit srilankan.com.
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reaffirmed his country’s support for Saudi Arabia, saying Pakistan stands “shoulder to shoulder” with the kingdom on its sovereignty, defence and regional security. He was speaking in Islamabad on Wednesday at a meeting with Lieutenant General (Retd) Numan Mahmud, the first Secretary General of the Makkah Defence Alliance, whom he congratulated on taking office. Sharif called the Makkah accord a historic milestone for peace and stability in the region and said Pakistan fully supports Saudi Arabia’s legitimate right to self-defence. Mahmud briefed the prime minister on plans to strengthen defence and strategic cooperation under the alliance.
Oil prices rose in early Asian trading on Wednesday, with Brent crude futures rising 89 cents, or 0.8 percent, to US$106.58 per barrel.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 80 cents, or 0.9 percent, to US$94.94 per barrel.
Brent crude fell 0.9 percent on Tuesday, while US crude rose 0.4 percent.
The head of the International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday that recent attacks on Saudi Arabia could impact people "everywhere", as energy costs rise globally and multiple conflicts rage in the crude-rich region.
"The Saudi economy is important for the region and the world, and in that sense, these developments have potentially negative spillovers for everybody, everywhere," Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said at a news conference during the Annual Meetings of the IMF and the World Bank in Bangkok.
Saudi Arabia's civil defence agency said on Wednesday that four people — two women, a man and a child — were wounded by debris from two intercepted Houthi cruise missiles in the capital and that 15 homes were damaged. A powerful explosion then rang out in the Saudi capital, with a phone alert sent to residents saying "the city of Riyadh is facing a hostile aerial threat".
US President Donald Trump has told US media that a decision will be made on Iran "very soon". However, the Pentagon, on orders from the White House, has also drafted plans for a multi-day air campaign targeting Iranian missile, drone and energy facilities, The New York Times reported.
Senior national security officials, led by Vice President JD Vance, reviewed the options on Oct. 9 at Camp David, the paper reported. Trump has earlier ruled out launching strikes before the Nov. 3 midterm elections.
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The Trump administration invoked the Defence Production Act to partner with Delek US Holdings on expanding their Tyler, Texas refinery, to produce "millions" more gallons of commercial and military-grade fuel, according to US Vice President JD Vance, who made the announcement. The project is significant: no new US refinery has been built since the 1970s. The project is expected to create hundreds of jobs in Smith County, lower transportation costs, and strengthen national defence by boosting domestic refining capacity. Texas Railroad Commissioner Wayne Christian said the move will enhance energy security, local economy, and fuel affordability amid national gas prices around $4.34 per gallon.
The Houthis warned the United States against intervention, with political bureau member Mohammed Al Bukhaiti telling AFP they would target American interests in the region.
Bukhaiti said the purpose of the campaign against Saudi targets was to send a message to the crown prince "that he can no longer wage aggression against Yemen from a safe position".
The Riyadh airport attack had prompted US President Donald Trump to say he was considering joining Saudi strikes against the Houthis.
He wrote on his Truth Social platform on Tuesday that "the Houthis are behaving very badly", accusing them of acting "probably at the behest of Iran". The White House's @RapidResponse47 account reposted it on X early on Wednesday.
"I'll be there after the elections, and I will never forget!" he wrote, referring to next month's midterms.
The US military has rejected an Iranian Revolutionary Guard naval commander’s claim that Tehran controls the Strait of Hormuz, escalating the war of words over one of the world’s most important routes for oil shipments.
In a post on X on Tuesday, US Central Command (CentCom) disputed the claim that the Strait of Hormuz was under the control of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and that approaching US Navy warships would be sunk.
“American forces and regional partners clearly control the Strait of Hormuz,” CentCom said, adding that US forces had helped Gulf partners ship more than 19 million barrels of crude oil through the strait on Monday.
The post was a direct rebuttal to Iranian naval threats as Washington and Tehran continue to contest maritime security and military influence across the Gulf.
The Saudi-led coalition announced that its air defence systems had intercepted and destroyed a cruise missile in the Riyadh region following an attempt to target Saudi territory. The coalition reported no casualties or damage and reaffirmed its commitment to protecting Saudi airspace.
Iran’s seaborne crude exports remained at zero in October after collapsing in the second week of September, according to energy intelligence platform Vortexa.
Exports fell from a 14-day average of 230,000 barrels per day at the start of September to zero and remained there as of Oct. 5.
Vortexa said Iranian crude held in tankers on the water had fallen to 83 million barrels, including 43 million barrels trapped west of the Strait of Hormuz because of the US blockade.
Iran’s liquefied petroleum gas exports also fell 48% from the previous month to their lowest level since at least January 2023.
Day 228: Netanyahu is seriously considering resuming strikes on Iran
Day 227: Houthis claim attack targeting Riyadh airport
Day 226: Houthis issue new threat to Saudi Arabia’s airspace
Day 225: US, UK warn citizens to avoid Riyadh airport
Day 224: Trump eases curbs on Russian diesel imports
Day 223: Trump: No Iran attack before midterm elections
Day 222: Trump warns US may finish Iran war in a ‘not-so-nice’ way
Day 221: Iran warns US, Israel: Response to attack will be ‘devastating’
Day 220: Mecca Alliance could be 'NATO of Mid-East’ vs Houthis