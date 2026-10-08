Trump says no US strikes on Iran before midterms as Houthis target Riyadh

The USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier, whose lengthy deployment in the Gulf supporting President Donald Trump's war on Iran sparked fears for the health of its huge crew, arrived back in its home port Thursday.

Families of servicemen and women lined the quayside in San Diego, California, to welcome home loved ones they have not seen for almost a year.

The massive nuclear-powered warship left California in November 2025 for duty in the South China Sea and was rerouted to the Middle East before US-Israeli attacks on Iran that began in late February.

The vessel stayed at sea until a port call in Thailand in early September.

The lengthy deployment took a toll on US military personnel on the Lincoln and accompanying warships.

In August, military families and lawmakers sounded the alarm about issues including reported suicide attempts and food shortages aboard the carrier.