Two women killed in Abha and Sudanese man dies in Riyadh as 36 others suffer injuries
Dubai: Three people were killed and 36 others injured in Houthi attacks on two Saudi airports on Tuesday and Wednesday, the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) said.
Two female residents, one Moroccan and the other Algerian, were killed in the attack on Abha International Airport, while 28 Saudi citizens and foreign residents were injured, GACA said in a statement.
A Sudanese man was killed in a separate attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, where eight other people were injured.
The authority said Abha and King Khalid international airports were targeted in attacks on October 6 and 7, with emergency teams and relevant authorities responding immediately in line with established procedures and emergency plans.
Those injured in the Abha attack included Saudi citizens as well as two residents from Bangladesh and the Philippines. Their injuries ranged from minor to serious, the statement said.
At King Khalid International Airport, the eight injured included five Saudi citizens, two Egyptian residents and one Pakistani resident. Their injuries also ranged from minor to serious.
All those injured were immediately taken to hospital for medical treatment, GACA said.
The two attacks also caused material damage, although the authority did not provide details on the extent of the damage.
GACA said it was working in coordination with the relevant security authorities to assess the damage and take measures to ensure the safety of passengers and airport staff and safeguard the kingdom’s civil aviation system.