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Three killed, 36 injured in Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia’s Abha, Riyadh airports

Two women killed in Abha and Sudanese man dies in Riyadh as 36 others suffer injuries

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Two female residents, one Moroccan and the other Algerian, were killed in the Houthi attack on Abha International Airport, while 28 Saudi citizens and expatriate residents were injured. A Sudanese man was killed in a separate attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, where eight other people were injured.
Two female residents, one Moroccan and the other Algerian, were killed in the Houthi attack on Abha International Airport, while 28 Saudi citizens and expatriate residents were injured. A Sudanese man was killed in a separate attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, where eight other people were injured.
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Dubai: Three people were killed and 36 others injured in Houthi attacks on two Saudi airports on Tuesday and Wednesday, the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) said.

Two female residents, one Moroccan and the other Algerian, were killed in the attack on Abha International Airport, while 28 Saudi citizens and foreign residents were injured, GACA said in a statement.

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A Sudanese man was killed in a separate attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, where eight other people were injured.

The authority said Abha and King Khalid international airports were targeted in attacks on October 6 and 7, with emergency teams and relevant authorities responding immediately in line with established procedures and emergency plans.

Those injured in the Abha attack included Saudi citizens as well as two residents from Bangladesh and the Philippines. Their injuries ranged from minor to serious, the statement said.

At King Khalid International Airport, the eight injured included five Saudi citizens, two Egyptian residents and one Pakistani resident. Their injuries also ranged from minor to serious.

All those injured were immediately taken to hospital for medical treatment, GACA said.

The two attacks also caused material damage, although the authority did not provide details on the extent of the damage.

GACA said it was working in coordination with the relevant security authorities to assess the damage and take measures to ensure the safety of passengers and airport staff and safeguard the kingdom’s civil aviation system.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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