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US military rejects Iran’s claim it is intimidating civilian mariners

CentCom defends naval blockade, rejects allegations of intimidation by Iran

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
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A radar view of the Panama-flagged M/V Ocean Molica, linked to Iran, at the moment the US military disabled the ship. CentCom said the cargo vessel’s crew had ignored repeated warnings and attempted to run the blockade on Sunday (Oct. 11) after previously departing an Iranian port.
A radar view of the Panama-flagged M/V Ocean Molica, linked to Iran, at the moment the US military disabled the ship. CentCom said the cargo vessel’s crew had ignored repeated warnings and attempted to run the blockade on Sunday (Oct. 11) after previously departing an Iranian port.
CentCom

US Central Command (CentCom) on Wednesday rejected Iran’s allegation that American forces are using threatening language against Iranian sailors, calling the claim “false” and defending its months-long naval blockade of Iran.

Iran’s ambassador to the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) had told the UN agency that US forces were misusing VHF Channel 16 — the international maritime distress and safety frequency — to address Iranian crews in Persian with “threatening, abusive, and provocative language.”

Iran said the transmissions had, in some cases, urged crews to abandon their vessels and caused “serious stress and psychological pressure” among civilian mariners.

CentCom response

CentCom said the US blockade has been in place for months and has been “professionally communicated.”

It accused Iran of being “the only country attacking civilian mariners transiting regional waters,” while saying commercial traffic continues through the Strait of Hormuz under coordinated protection from US forces and regional partners.

The US statement did not provide evidence or address the specific radio transmissions cited in Iran’s complaint.

Shipping tensions

The dispute comes as attacks on commercial vessels near the Strait of Hormuz have intensified.

Maritime authorities reported projectiles striking a tanker and container ship north of the Musandam Peninsula on Oct. 13, following six incidents two days earlier.

Iran has asked the IMO to circulate its protest and take action, arguing that no armed conflict or blockade justifies turning a protected safety channel into an instrument of intimidation.

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