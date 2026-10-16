US military disputes Iran’s Hormuz claims, ship-sinking account

Iran said a cargo ship sank in the Strait of Hormuz after hitting a naval mine; a US official said Iran likely attacked the vessel with a missile. Iran’s account and the US claim could not immediately be independently reconciled.

Maritime security reporting recorded at least five incidents involving tankers and other commercial ships around Hormuz in 48 hours, including drone strikes, according to UKMTO-linked reporting and IMO data cited by Reuters.

Iran is reportedly shifting toward attacks on ship-to-ship oil transfers near the strait, expanding the threat beyond transiting vessels, according to officials cited by Reuters.

CENTCOM maintains that the strait remains open to commercial and energy traffic, directly contradicting Tehran’s “closed” characterisation.