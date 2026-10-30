CENTCOM reports milestone in securing vital oil transit through Hormuz Strait
US forces have cleared the internationally recognised primary shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz of sea mines laid by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), while continuing patrols to keep the vital waterway open, US Central Command (CENTCOM) commander Admiral Brad Cooper said.
In a video update released by CENTCOM, Cooper said he had visited the Strait of Hormuz on October 25, flying over the international waterway in a US Army CH-47 Chinook helicopter to observe operations.
The visit coincided with a milestone for US forces, which have helped Gulf partners export more than 1.5 billion barrels of crude oil since the summer. CENTCOM said more than 3,000 commercial vessels had successfully transited the strait with its support over the past six months.
Cooper said he had seen dozens of commercial vessels and US military assets during his flight over the strait earlier this week, but no Iranian Revolutionary Guard presence.
“Here's what I didn't see: I didn't see the IRGC out there, at all,” he said, adding that Iran's navy had been severely weakened.
He also met US service members who supported the mine-clearance mission and thanked them for their work.
“Today, primary transit routes in the Strait of Hormuz remain free and clear of Iranian sea mines thanks to incredible efforts by our people,” Cooper said.
Cooper said US forces remained highly vigilant and continued to patrol the strait to ensure its primary transit routes stayed clear.
US forces remain highly vigilant and present, making sure all primary transit routes in the strait remain free and clear.Brad Cooper
He said the US was committed to protecting freedom of navigation and working with Gulf partners, government agencies and the shipping industry to keep commercial traffic moving.
CENTCOM said more than 95 per cent of ships navigating the Strait of Hormuz in recent months had sailed through safely, despite what it described as aggression by the IRGC.
The command said the figures demonstrated the role of the US and regional partners in maintaining control of the international waterway.