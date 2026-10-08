US CentCom rejects Iran's claim of Hormuz closure, says 20 million barrels of crude moving through

“We're doing extremely well in the Islamic Republic of Iran, very well. They have no military. It's shot; the whole place is shot. And they were the evil one. They were the bully of the Middle East. They're not so much the bully anymore, but we have to finish up. And it's only a question of which way do we want to do it, the nice way or the not-so-nice way? And pretty soon you'll find out,” Trump said.