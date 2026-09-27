Iran played its Hormuz card. But Trump said no. Here’s why

Dubai: US President Donald Trump has rejected Iran’s offer to reopen the Strait of Hormuz within seven days, raising a bigger question after seven months of war: Has Tehran’s most powerful bargaining chip begun to lose some of its value?

Iran had offered to reopen the strategic waterway and halt hostilities as part of a wider arrangement that would also restart negotiations. In return, Tehran sought measures including the lifting of the US blockade on Iranian ports, the release of frozen funds and waivers on oil sanctions.

His refusal comes despite the enormous importance of Hormuz to global energy markets — and may reflect a changing US calculation about how urgently Washington needs Tehran’s cooperation to keep oil moving.

Before the conflict began on February 28, about 125 large commercial vessels passed through the strait each day. Last weekend, just 17 tracked commodity vessels crossed over two days, according to shipping data cited by Reuters.

US Central Command chief Admiral Brad Cooper said last week that American forces had supported the safe movement of more than one billion barrels of crude through Hormuz over the previous two months and facilitated the transit of more than 2,000 commercial vessels with coordinated protection.

Cooper also said volumes of crude, LNG and cargo moving through the waterway during a recent two-week period were higher than at any point in the previous six months.

Oil producers have also developed expensive workarounds. Ship-to-ship transfers near Oman and protected tanker movements have helped exports through Hormuz reach around 6.5 million barrels a day so far in September, according to Kpler data cited by Reuters.

Trump himself has suggested that Washington’s assessment of Hormuz is changing. Last month, pointing to alternative energy supplies and continued oil movements despite the disruption, he said the strait was “not going to be quite as important as it was in the past”.

Hormuz remains an extraordinarily powerful source of leverage for Tehran. Before the war, the waterway handled roughly a fifth of global oil consumption, and prolonged disruption has driven up freight, insurance and other costs.

But leverage depends not only on the ability to cause disruption. It also depends on how much pain the other side is willing — and able — to absorb.

Army Commander-in-Chief Amir Hatami said on Sunday that the conflict had reached a “critical and decisive” stage and made clear that Tehran continued to link its own ability to trade with access to the strategic waterway, Reuters reported.

That does not mean the Hormuz card has failed. Nor does it mean Washington can indefinitely absorb the economic and military costs of keeping energy moving through a conflict zone.

But months of escorts, alternative shipping arrangements and other workarounds appear to have given Washington something it did not have when the strait first became severely disrupted: time.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.