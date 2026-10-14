Oil flow through strategic strait highlights US role amid Iranian threats
The US military has rejected an Iran commander’s claim that Tehran controls the Strait of Hormuz, escalating the war of words over one of the world’s most important routes for oil shipments.
In a post on X late on Tuesday, US Central Command (CentCom) disputed the claim that the Strait of Hormuz was under the control of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and that approaching US Navy warships would be sunk.
“American forces and regional partners clearly control the Strait of Hormuz,” CentCom said, adding that US forces had helped Gulf partners ship more than 19 million barrels of crude oil through the strait on Monday.
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The statement was accompanied by a fact-check graphic labelling the Iranian commander’s assertion a claim and Washington’s position a fact.
The post was a direct rebuttal to Iranian naval threats as Washington and Tehran continue to contest maritime security and military influence across the Gulf.
The immediate exchange remains a contest of claims: Iran’s military is asserting control and threatening US warships, while CENTCOM says American forces and regional partners are maintaining passage.
The exchange centres on the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow passage connecting the Gulf to the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea.
Iran sits along the strait’s northern coast, giving its armed forces the ability to threaten commercial shipping and military vessels operating near its waters.
The waterway is a critical export route for oil-producing Gulf countries, including Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Kuwait, Qatar and the UAE.
Iran’s IRGC Navy has threatened US naval forces and asserted control over the passage.
CentCom, which oversees US military operations in the region, is countering that narrative by pointing to continued oil shipments facilitated by American forces and regional partners.
CentCom’s figure indicates the volume of crude oil it says US forces helped Gulf partners move through the strait on Monday.
It is a significant claim, but it should not be confused with independently verified evidence that all shipping can pass safely or without disruption.
Commercial traffic has continued during the conflict, but maritime risks remain substantial.
Reuters reported on October 8 that only seven commodity vessels crossed the strait on October 6, while crude oil movements had fallen to about 10.1 million barrels a day — around 74% of the pre-war level, according to shipping data from Kpler.
Exports using alternative routes, including terminals along the Gulf of Oman and the Red Sea, have helped offset some of the disruption. This means the amount of oil reaching international markets cannot be measured solely by traffic through Hormuz.
Oil can continue flowing even when a strategic waterway is exposed to military threats, higher insurance costs and irregular shipping. Continued passage does not automatically mean normal conditions have returned.
The strait is a crucial chokepoint for global energy markets. A sustained interruption could delay exports, raise tanker and insurance costs, and force producers and buyers to seek alternative transport routes.
Even without a complete closure, threats against vessels can affect oil prices by increasing uncertainty over future supply.
Shipping companies may delay voyages or demand higher compensation for operating in a conflict zone.
Recent maritime reporting has documented renewed attacks and falling vessel transits, illustrating the gap between claims of control and the practical risks faced by commercial operators.
The most important indicators will be actual vessel movements through Hormuz, independently-tracked oil volumes, reports of attacks or seizures, war-risk insurance costs and any changes in US naval operations.
The decisive test is not the rhetoric from either side, but whether commercial vessels can continue moving through the strait safely and at sustainable volumes.