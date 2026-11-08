For UAE residents, the developments have implications for travel, maritime security and regional safety. Here are 10 key developments to follow on Sunday, November 8.

Regional tensions remain high, with fresh reports of explosions in Iran, missile interceptions in Saudi Arabia and maritime incidents around the Strait of Hormuz. Diplomatic efforts to ease the eight-month conflict are continuing, while disruptions to regional shipping and aviation remain a concern.

The rescued crew, who were of Arab nationalities, received first aid before being handed over to the relevant authorities. All 22 were reported to be in stable condition.

Passengers should check their flight status before leaving for the airport, arrive early and allow extra time for their journey.

Etihad Airways has cancelled all passenger and cargo flights between Abu Dhabi and Dammam and Riyadh until November 19, while services to Jeddah have resumed.

Flydubai services between Dubai and Jeddah and Madinah are largely scheduled, with one Jeddah-bound flight in the air and an inbound Madinah service already arrived.

Saudi Civil Defence had issued alerts warning of potential danger in Dammam and the governorates of Al Ahsa and Abqaiq. It later confirmed that the danger had passed.

No damage had been reported on Qeshm Island in the initial reports. The cause of the explosions was not immediately clear.

The semi-official Tasnim news agency and state television reported two explosions on Qeshm Island, while state news agency IRNA reported the sound of several explosions at the port of Jask in Hormozgan province.

Iranian media reported explosions on Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz and in the cities of Jask, Sirik and Bandar Abbas.

A video released by CENTCOM showed a US military aircraft striking the vessel's stern with precision munitions. The command said the crew had been instructed to abandon the targeted areas before the strike.

CENTCOM said the civilian crew had ignored repeated warnings and attempted to breach the US naval blockade after visiting an Iranian port.

The claims have not been independently verified. The IRGC warned that vessels cooperating with the US military and entering areas it considers unauthorised would risk hitting naval mines.

In a statement carried by its official news outlet Sepah News, the IRGC said one tanker struck mines east of the strait and the other while crossing the waterway.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy said two oil tankers caught fire after hitting naval mines while attempting to cross what it described as an unauthorised route in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei said the outcome of US midterm elections and changes between political parties would not alter Tehran’s defensive strategy or Washington’s hostility towards Iran. Warning against making concessions to the US, he said those expecting a change in American policy were “gravely mistaken”, IRNA reported.

CENTCOM also claimed that the US naval blockade had prevented Iran from exporting more than $25 billion worth of crude oil in recent months.

Iran also reiterated that the Strait of Hormuz would remain closed until its demands were met by Washington.

He warned that any military response would be immediate and effective, while an IRGC spokesman said Iran's missile range continued to increase.

Iranian army spokesman Mohammad Akraminia said the country's armed forces were on higher alert and stronger than at the beginning of the eight-month conflict with the US.

Trump, meanwhile, confirmed that the US military had carried out limited strikes against an Iranian air defence system, describing the action as "minor".

With tensions continuing across the Gulf and Strait of Hormuz, UAE residents should remain alert to developments that could affect air travel, shipping and regional security. The UAE's rescue operation also highlights the importance of maritime emergency preparedness as incidents continue to be reported in nearby waters.

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.