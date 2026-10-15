Middle East conflict: US destroys Iranian-linked dhow as Tehran shifts tactics near Hormuz

Brigadier General Yadollah Javani, the IRGC’s deputy for political affairs, said the conflict could have consequences comparable to the two world wars and could change the global balance of power.

Iran’s IRNA agency reported that he said the war is not officially labelled a world war, but global public opinion treats it as one.

He said it has the same nature as the First and Second World Wars, which changed the global order and created new realities.

Javani said Iran has moved past the danger of a surprise attack and is ready to respond to any enemy error. Analysts say the comments show a hardline mindset in Tehran that is increasingly unwilling to back down, despite the risk of renewed US attacks.

Javani says US and Israeli military operations against Iran began on 28 February with airstrikes. He says their aims included destroying Iran’s nuclear capabilities and missile defences, and ultimately toppling the Islamic Republic.

On Tuesday he claimed a different message. Speaking in Bandar Abbas, he said Iran had won a “strategic victory” and that it is stronger than before the war.

A US military official told Reuters that Iran is using unarmed spotters in small boats to help pick targets. The report did not idenfity the official.

Iran is suffering increasingly severe consequences from the confrontation. The same report points to an IMF finding that Iran faces a worse economic outlook than war-hit regional rivals.