Netanyahu says ties with Trump could help eliminate Iran's threat if he wins the election
Highlights
Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has warned governments, investors and businesses in the region against providing financial or other resources to AI and data companies he accuses of supporting military operations that kill civilians.
In a post on X, Ghalibaf said 'Persian Gulf Data Authority' was coming and warned that those assisting the companies could face enforcement action.
Egypt's top security body said Sunday it has agreed to support close ally Saudi Arabia in the major escalation of fighting between the kingdom and Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen, which has marked the latest front in the Iran war.
Saudi Arabia has been pressing allies for military assistance. The Houthis have repeatedly attacked airports and oil infrastructure across the kingdom with drones and missiles that can change direction during flight, posing a challenge to interceptors. At least 19 people have been killed, thousands of flights have been affected and global markets have been rattled.
Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defence has announced that the danger has passed in Abha city after an earlier alert issued through the National Early Warning Platform warning of a potential threat. Residents have been urged to continue following safety instructions, avoid gatherings and refrain from filming. In an emergency, call 998.
The United Arab Emirates has expressed its solidarity and sincere condolences to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia following the martyrdom of two officers in the crash of a reconnaissance helicopter belonging to the Ministry of National Guard in the Najran region.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the two martyrs, and to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its people over this tragedy.
Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said he held a phone conversation with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, focusing on the latest developments in the region and the need to reduce tensions, according to a post by Abdelatty on X.
Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, has reaffirmed the strength of UAE-Saudi relations, stressing that the two countries share a common security and destiny and that their strategic partnership is a cornerstone of Gulf stability and prosperity.
In a post on X, Gargash said the successful visit of Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman to the UAE and his meeting with President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan underscored the depth and enduring strength of relations between the two countries.
“The successful visit of His Royal Highness Prince Khalid bin Salman and his meeting with His Highness the UAE President, may God protect him, reaffirm the depth and enduring strength of UAE-Saudi relations,” Gargash said.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that his close relationship with US President Donald Trump will help them "eliminate the Iranian threat" if he wins the tight election race, shortly after the US leader endorsed him.
In a video released by his Likud party, Netanyahu called on voters to heed Trump's words, assuring them "we have crushed Iran" and adding that their partnership "will continue in order to eliminate the Iranian threat over the next two years, or even sooner".
UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Sunday received Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Minister of Defence of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
Prince Khalid bin Salman conveyed to His Highness the President the greetings of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
In turn, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed asked Prince Khalid bin Salman to convey his greetings to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince.
The meeting addressed the fraternal relations between the two countries and ways to further strengthen cooperation in a manner that serves mutual interests and brings greater prosperity and development to their peoples.
US President Donald Trump on Sunday offered his "complete and total" endorsement of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the country's October 27 elections.
"Please let this Letter serve to represent my Complete and Total Endorsement of Bibi Netanyahu in his upcoming Race for Re-Election as Prime Minister of Israel. BIBI NETANYAHU WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.
Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving prime minister who is in a tight race to win a new mandate, quickly acknowledged Trump's gesture.
"Thank you, President Trump, for your tremendous support and for our work together. Together we will complete the mission!" Netanyahu wrote on X.
In his post, Trump described Netanyahu as "a Great Warrior Prime Minister" and ally in the war against Iran that began in late February with a massive bombing campaign but has dragged on as Tehran has retaliated by blocking global energy supplies through the Strait of Hormuz.
Trump asserted that without Netanyahu as Israel's leader, the United States would be alone in combating the threat from the Islamic regime, "with its 51 year old chant, 'Death to Israel, Death to America! We will destroy the Little Satan and the Big Satan.'"
"If Israel has the wrong Leader, which would be anyone other than Bibi, America will have to do this work ourselves, and I am not inclined to do so," the US president said.
"This is the kind of Partner that the United States of America is demanding of Israel, a Country for which it has done so much," he added.
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Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, on Sunday met with Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Minister of Defence of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed the deep-rooted fraternal relations between the UAE and Saudi Arabia and their shared commitment to further strengthening cooperation and coordination across various fields in a manner that serves their mutual interests and benefits their peoples.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday thanked US President Donald Trump for his support ahead of the country's parliamentary elections on October 27.
"Thank you, President Trump, for your tremendous support and for our work together. Together we will complete the mission!" Netanyahu wrote on his X account after the publication of a letter from the US leader assuring him of his full support in the elections.
Six people were injured after a projectile launched by Yemen’s Houthi militia struck a residential area in Najran, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday, the General Directorate of Civil Defense said.
The incident also caused material damage to three homes and three vehicles, the directorate said, adding that its teams responded and followed standard procedures.
The directorate described attempts to target civilian objects as a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law.
An alleged Saudi airstrike in Yemen on Sunday killed at least nine people and wounded 16 others, Houthi media reported, as fighting between the two sides in the country's revived civil war escalates further.
The Iran-backed group's Saba news agency said an airstrike on a home in Saada governorate in Yemen's north "led to the martyrdom of nine and the injury of 16 others, most of them women and children", adding that the toll was not final.
The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis has launched hundreds of raids in Yemen backing the internationally recognised government since the start of the renewed fighting in the long-running civil war.
The conflict, dormant for years, erupted again in July and intensified after the Houthis seized the country's Red Sea coast last month.
The Houthis have repeatedly attacked Saudi targets in recent weeks, including vessels in the Red Sea, oil facilities and Riyadh's international airport, where 13 people were killed in a single attack last week.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday thanked US President Donald Trump for his support ahead of the country's parliamentary elections on October 27.
"Thank you, President Trump, for your tremendous support and for our work together. Together we will complete the mission!" Netanyahu wrote on his X account after the publication of a letter from the US leader assuring him of his full support in the elections.
Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar held a telephone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi on Sunday to discuss the evolving regional situation and the ongoing Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers meeting in Baghdad.
In a post on X, Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Dar emphasised the importance of continued dialogue and diplomacy in addressing regional challenges.
The two foreign ministers agreed to maintain close contact.
The Indian Embassy in Riyadh has advised Indian nationals in Saudi Arabia to take precautions amid the prevailing security situation, urging them to seek shelter inside buildings, away from windows, in the event of an aerial attack.
In a post on X, the embassy also warned people against filming, publishing or sharing information, photos or videos related to ongoing events.
Embassy officials continue to visit hospitals treating injured Indian nationals and are in contact with their families to provide assistance.
Egypt's parliament on Sunday postponed a vote on President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi's request to authorise military support for Saudi Arabia, two lawmakers told AFP, extending deliberations to Monday.
One lawmaker said the session was extended "to give all lawmakers the opportunity to speak and express their views", while another said proceedings would continue on Monday "to allow all lawmakers to be heard".
Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defence has warned that filming, publishing or sharing information related to efforts to intercept missiles and drones, as well as their impact sites, could expose individuals to legal liability.
The warning urged the public to exercise caution when sharing information related to security incidents.
Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defence has announced that the danger has passed in Najran Province following an alert issued through the National Early Warning Platform.
Authorities urged residents to continue following Civil Defence instructions and avoid gathering or filming. Anyone requiring emergency assistance was advised to call 998.
Iran's newly appointed Defence Minister Mehrdad Akhlaghi has warned US President Donald Trump against launching further attacks on Iran, asserting that Tehran has taken all necessary measures to counter the “Mother of All Bombs” and is confident in its military preparedness.
“We have taken all necessary measures to counter the ‘Mother of All Bombs’ and are confident in our preparations. We are carrying out our duties with complete confidence,” Akhlaghi said, as reported by Press TV.
Warning Trump against further escalation, he said, “Trump should focus on getting his forces out of the region safely. If he drops a bomb, he should consider how many of his troops might have to be carried out in body bags. If he follows through on his threats, he will have to face the consequences.”
Akasa Air has extended the suspension of all flights to and from Riyadh and Jeddah until and including October 27, citing the prevailing security situation in the Middle East.
In a travel update issued on October 18, the airline said the decision followed an assessment of the situation, with passenger and crew safety remaining its priority.
Passengers affected by the cancellations can opt for a full refund, to be credited to their original payment method within seven days, or reschedule their travel at no additional cost.
Those who booked through travel partners should contact them directly for assistance.
Akasa Air said it continues to monitor developments and assess the situation in real time.
Newly appointed Iranian defence minister Mehrdad Akhlaghi threatened to inflict "enormous damage" on the United States and its allies in the Middle East if Washington resumes its military campaign against the country.
"People can rest assured that they will most likely not dare to attack us," Akhlaghi told reporters shortly after securing parliament's vote of confidence. "If they (the US) do, they themselves and the region will suffer enormous damage."
The veteran defence official replaces Aziz Nasirzadeh, who was killed in a US-Israeli attack on a leadership compound on February 28, alongside former supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and senior military commanders.
"If I receive parliament's vote of confidence, responsibility for the Ministry of Defence will fall to me at a sensitive juncture," Akhlaghi said before the vote, according to the ISNA news agency.
"Under such circumstances, defending the country requires an accurate understanding of the environment, an understanding of the logic behind developments, the identification of influential trends, and preparedness to face different possible futures," he added.
Although he does not hold a military rank, Akhlaghi has worked in the defence ministry for 42 years and has headed the Iranian Defence Industries Organisation, the state's weapons manufacturer, since 2013.
The United Nations sanctioned Akhlaghi in 2007 over his alleged involvement in nuclear or ballistic missile activities.
Egypt’s National Defence Council has approved sending troops to Saudi Arabia on a defensive mission, an Egyptian MP announced on Sunday, with parliament due to consider the deployment at an emergency session.
Mostafa Bakry, a member of the House of Representatives, reported on X that the council had approved both the deployment and the troops’ assigned mission during a meeting chaired by President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi. Parliament was scheduled to meet at 1pm Cairo time on Sunday, October 18, under Speaker Hesham Badawy. Read more
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran’s proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz within seven days remains on the table, urging the US to accept the conditions.
He said the strait would reopen on the sixth day if Washington agreed, with negotiations beginning on the seventh day.
If they act on those conditions, the Strait will be opened on the sixth day and negotiations will begin on the seventh day.Abbas Araghchi
Iranian lawmakers on Sunday approved Mehrdad Akhlaghi as the country's new defence minister, replacing his predecessor who was killed on the first day of the war with the United States.
"Members of the Islamic Consultative Assembly today gave vote of confidence to Mehrdad Akhlaghi, the nominee for minister of defence and armed forces logistics," state television reported, nearly eight months after the initial US-Israeli strikes that sparked the conflict.
Turki Al-Maliki, spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen, has responded to the Houthis’ claim that they shot down an Apache helicopter in Saudi Arabia’s Najran region.
Al-Maliki posted a picture of Apache helicopters on a tarmac, accompanied by the message: “She will enter the field soon. Remember what she looks like, so you do not forget.”
Israeli police say they have opened an investigation into an alleged assault on diplomats in the occupied West Bank. Their statement cites footage circulating online that appears to show several diplomats being attacked in the village of Taybeh.
Public broadcaster Kan reported that the diplomats included representatives from France, Belgium and Poland. In a separate statement, Israel's military said the visit had not been coordinated with it and no soldiers were at the scene.
Violence by Jewish settlers against Palestinians has surged during the annual olive harvest. Activists say authorities do little to stop it. An attack on Friday seriously injured several people, including a Washington Post photographer.
"The Israel Police condemns violence of any kind and will work to complete these investigations until everyone who took part in these cases is brought to justice," the police statement said.
Police said they had contacted Israel's Foreign Ministry to help locate those who were attacked.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Saturday that he was "very disturbed" by footage of an attack on Washington Post photojournalist Heidi Levine by Israeli settlers in the West Bank.
"We're very disturbed by those images and what we're seeing,' he said, adding that the Trump administration has asked the Israeli government to "crack down on that stuff."
A Saudi reconnaissance helicopter crashed in the Najran region of southwestern Saudi Arabia due to a technical malfunction, killing its two crew members, the Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen said.
Major General Turki Al-Malki, the coalition’s official spokesperson, said the AH-6i reconnaissance helicopter belonged to Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of National Guard and crashed inside the kingdom’s territory.
“The accident resulted in the martyrdom of its aircrew, consisting of two officers,” Al-Malki said in a statement.
He offered condolences to the families and loved ones of the two officers, praying for them to be granted mercy and patience.
The coalition did not provide further details about the circumstances of the crash.
The attack by alleged Israeli settlers on Washington Post Photojournalist Heidi Levine in the West Bank has drawn widespread condemnation.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that US President Trump was disturbed by the images of the attack.
"We're very disturbed by those images and what we're seeing....the President has been very clear, he's said this repeatedly, he does not want to see friction or crisis going on in the West Bank," he told reporters at Joint Base Andrews.
US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee demanded action against the attackers and said the US had called for a full investigation of the incident.
"Heidi Levine, photojournalist for Washington Post suffered serious injuries from vicious & cowardly attack. Heidi is US Citizen, clear ID as journalist. Details of who under investigation, but those who attacked unarmed reporter should spend YRS in prison. We have called for a full investigation, arrest, and prosecution to the fullest extent of the law to whoever participated in this. Attacking a female photographer is despicable act of terror carried out by masked cowards. Dishonourable act of senseless violence," he said.
Iran and Pakistan have temporarily suspended cross-border movement and exchanges due to technical issues and security concerns, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said.
"Due to certain technical issues and the need to implement precautionary measures, cross-border movement and exchanges have been temporarily suspended," Baghaei said while responding to inquiries regarding the land border status.
"The relevant authorities from both countries are in close contact, consulting and working to resolve the issue as soon as possible so that operations at the border crossings can return to normal," IRNA reported him as saying.
Pakistan has also halted trade through the Gabd-Rimdan and Taftan checkpoints, citing efforts to strengthen security, curb smuggling and improve border administration.
Officials from both countries are in talks to resolve the issues, with a reopening expected soon, according to Pakistani officials.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran was ready for dialogue with the US based on mutual respect and credible guarantees but would not surrender its sovereign rights under pressure.
Speaking at an Organisation of Islamic Cooperation meeting in Baghdad, he said Iran had submitted a seven-day plan through Qatar to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, adding that the decision now rested with Washington.
Saudi forces intercept drones near Riyadh and the Eastern Province, while the Saudi-led coalition says it downed ballistic missiles launched towards Khamis Mushait.
Two vessels struck in the ArabianGulf; a separate tanker attack reported in the Arabian Sea.
Iran reports oil tankers on fire in the Sea of Oman and Strait of Hormuz.
Iran says it has shared a seven-day plan with the US, through Qatar, to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
Egypt pledges to defend Saudi Arabia amid escalating Houthi attacks.
Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun says a military delegation will join a meeting with Israel and the US in Tampa, Florida, on October 20.
Israeli strikes kill four people across Gaza, including a 14-year-old boy.
Yemen’s Houthis release 159 prisoners in a Red Cross-coordinated exchange.
Israeli police probe alleged attack on French, Belgian and Polish diplomats in the occupied West Bank.
Washington Post photographer Heidi Levine undergoes surgery after an alleged settler attack.
Saudi Arabia intercepted and destroyed unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the Eastern and Riyadh regions, as well as two ballistic missiles launched towards Khamis Mushait, the Saudi-led coalition said on Sunday.
Major General Turki Al-Malki, spokesperson for the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen, said the drones were intercepted and destroyed. He also confirmed that two ballistic missiles launched by the Houthi militia towards Khamis Mushait were intercepted and destroyed.
The announcements were reported by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) on October 18.
US President Donald Trump said the war with Iran would end “very quickly” and predicted that US fuel prices would fall below pre-war levels once hostilities cease. Speaking at a rally in Kentucky, he defended US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, claiming they had crippled Tehran’s nuclear capabilities.
Meanwhile, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh called for an end to fighting across the region, including in Lebanon. He accused the US and Israel of violating a June memorandum of understanding by launching strikes on Iran and Lebanon, and said Washington must ensure Israel honours any ceasefire. Tehran also reiterated its readiness to address questions about its nuclear programme and its offer to reopen the Strait of Hormuz within seven days.
Riyadh residents received a mobile phone alert early Sunday warning of a "hostile aerial threat", AFP journalists reported, after days of attacks from Yemen's Huthis.
"Warning. The area is under a hostile aerial threat. Please remain calm, stay indoors or in a safe place away from windows and doors," read the alert, which was lifted a few minutes later.
The Coalition has released footage it says shows the targeting and destruction of two ballistic missile launch platforms. In a post on X, the Coalition’s official spokesperson said the launchers were struck after they were detected being used to fire ballistic missiles towards Saudi Arabia.
The US Embassy in Riyadh has issued a security alert urging American citizens to take extreme caution when using airports in Saudi Arabia, following recent missile and drone attacks on airports in the Kingdom.
Operations at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh remain suspended, while airports in Jeddah and Dammam are operating with some delays and cancellations.
US government employees now need special authorisation from the Chief of Mission to use any Saudi airport. The embassy advised citizens to follow Saudi Civil Defense alerts and to check flight status directly with their airline and airport.
The UK has warned British nationals travelling to Saudi Arabia that their travel insurance could be invalidated if they travel against official advice, as security concerns and the risk of further attacks continue across the Kingdom.
The UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) advises against all travel within 10km of the border with Yemen and all but essential travel to the rest of Saudi Arabia.
The FCDO has urged British nationals to stay away from King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh following a serious incident on October 10, 2026, at about 3pm local time. Travellers have been advised to follow instructions from Saudi authorities and avoid the airport until it is declared secure.
The FCDO warned that further attacks on airports, along with travel disruption and flight cancellations, were very likely. British nationals seeking to leave Saudi Arabia have been advised to consider travelling by land to a neighbouring country and flying from there, while checking entry and exit requirements before setting off.
The FCDO also warned that the possibility of renewed Iranian attacks remained amid continuing regional tensions, despite a memorandum of understanding announced by the US and Iran on June 17.
In details: What travellers should do
Day 231: Saudi Arabia intercepts four drones in Riyadh and east
Day 230: Iran faces cash shortages, military strain: CENTCOM
Day 230: Saudi-led coalition shows cruise missile interception
Day 229: Falling shrapnel injures resident as Houthis claim airport strike
Day 228: Netanyahu is seriously considering resuming strikes on Iran
Day 227: Houthis claim attack targeting Riyadh airport
Day 226: Houthis issue new threat to Saudi Arabia’s airspace