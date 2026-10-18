Sisi chairs defence council meeting, with MPs due to debate a defensive mission on Sunday
Cairo: Egypt’s National Defence Council has approved sending troops to Saudi Arabia on a defensive mission, an Egyptian MP announced on Sunday, with parliament due to consider the deployment at an emergency session.
Mostafa Bakry, a member of the House of Representatives, reported on X that the council had approved both the deployment and the troops’ assigned mission during a meeting chaired by President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi. Parliament was scheduled to meet at 1pm Cairo time on Sunday, October 18, under Speaker Hesham Badawy.
The presidency’s account of the meeting pledged support for Saudi Arabia’s security but did not explicitly announce a troop deployment.
Its statement set out three commitments: solidarity with the kingdom, all necessary and possible assistance to defend it, and intensified diplomatic efforts to reduce regional tensions.
The parliamentary session follows Sisi’s call on Saturday for authorisation to take defensive measures in support of Saudi Arabia if requested by the kingdom.
“Egypt is ready to take any measure Saudi Arabia requests to defend its security and sovereignty,” Sisi said during a graduation ceremony at the Egyptian Military Academy.
He stressed that any action would be defensive and undertaken at Saudi Arabia’s request, in accordance with the wishes of King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the kingdom’s prime minister.
Sunday’s council meeting at Al Ittihadiya Palace brought together senior political, military and intelligence officials, including the parliamentary speaker, prime minister, defence minister, armed forces chief of staff and the ministers of interior, finance and foreign affairs.
According to the presidential statement, the council reviewed regional developments, particularly what it described as escalating, unacceptable attacks on Saudi Arabia.
The council linked Saudi national security to that of Egypt and the wider Arab world, citing the countries’ historical ties. Its commitment to assistance covered the kingdom’s security and stability, national assets, territorial integrity and Islamic holy sites.
Alongside that support, the council called for closer coordination with regional and international partners to reduce tensions across the region and resolve its crises peacefully.
The proposed deployment would require parliamentary consideration. Article 152 of Egypt’s constitution stipulates that sending the armed forces on a combat mission outside the country requires consultation with the National Defence Council and approval by two-thirds of the House of Representatives.