Sisi pledges support for Gulf security and seeks parliamentary approval for Saudi actions
Cairo: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Saturday called for an emergency session of parliament to authorise possible action to defend Saudi Arabia if requested by the kingdom, pledging that Egypt would take whatever measures were necessary to protect its security and sovereignty.
Speaking at a graduation ceremony for new classes of the Egyptian Military Academy and military colleges, Sisi declared that Egypt stands firmly behind Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states, stressing that any intervention would be defensive rather than offensive.
"We will take any action Saudi Arabia requests to defend its security and sovereignty," Sisi said, according to Egyptian media.
"I call on parliament to convene an emergency session to grant us authorisation for such action if we are asked to undertake it."
The Egyptian president acknowledged that parliamentary approval would be required before any such intervention, underscoring his country's readiness to support Saudi Arabia if called upon.
Sisi also made clear that Egypt was not seeking to enter a war or launch attacks against another country, describing the proposed measures as strictly defensive.
Sisi emphasised the importance of Egypt's longstanding ties with the Gulf states, recalling the assistance they had provided to his country.
"We must not forget the support our brothers in the Gulf have given Egypt," he declared.
"We stand firmly behind and fully support the protection of our brothers' territories in the Gulf."
The remarks followed his appeal for an end to the fighting in the region, while reaffirming Egypt's commitment to protecting Saudi Arabia's security and stability.
Sisi stressed that Egypt's willingness to act in defence of Saudi Arabia would be guided by requests from King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
In separate remarks during the ceremony, Sisi addressed speculation surrounding his political future, affirming that his presidency would end in 2030.
"This matter is completely settled," he declared, ruling out changes to Egypt's constitution.
The president stressed that his responsibility was to preserve the Egyptian state and hand over its leadership with the country remaining strong.
Sisi also underscored the importance of Egypt's armed forces, describing the military as the fundamental pillar of national security and the country's shield and sword.
He emphasised that safeguarding the armed forces was a national duty shared by all Egyptians.
Protecting the country, he added, was a collective responsibility beginning with the family, which he described as the foundation of building individuals and strengthening society.
The president also highlighted the role of public awareness in preserving Egypt's stability, stressing that national cohesion and unity would remain essential to protecting the country.