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Saudi authorities detain Egyptian fishing boat with nine sailors in Tabuk

Egypt says vessel entered Saudi territorial waters by mistake on October 16

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Saudi authorities detained Egyptian fishing boat with nine sailors in Tabuk for entering territorial waters; Egypt works to secure their release.
Saudi authorities detained Egyptian fishing boat with nine sailors in Tabuk for entering territorial waters; Egypt works to secure their release.
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Dubai: Saudi authorities have detained an Egyptian fishing boat carrying nine sailors after it mistakenly entered the Kingdom's territorial waters off the Red Sea coast of Tabuk on October 16, Egypt's Foreign Ministry said.

In a statement, the ministry said it was closely following developments surrounding the detention of the fishing vessel, named Mohamed Abu Al Azaim, and was working with Saudi authorities to secure its release.

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Egypt's Consulate General in Jeddah has held intensive talks with Saudi officials and relevant authorities, including the Coast Guard and port authorities, to expedite the necessary procedures for the vessel and its crew to return to Egypt.

The consulate also dispatched a representative to visit the nine Egyptian sailors aboard the detained vessel, check on their conditions and ensure they were receiving the necessary care.

The Foreign Ministry said it would continue coordinating with Saudi authorities to secure the return of the sailors and their vessel as soon as possible.

It also renewed its appeal to Egyptian fishermen and fishing boat operators to comply with maritime navigation and fishing regulations and avoid entering neighbouring countries' territorial waters without the required permits.

The ministry warned that violations could expose fishermen to legal action and jeopardise their safety.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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