Saudi authorities detain Egyptian fishing boat with nine sailors in Tabuk

Egypt says vessel entered Saudi territorial waters by mistake on October 16
Dubai: Saudi authorities have detained an Egyptian fishing boat carrying nine sailors after it mistakenly entered the Kingdom's territorial waters off the Red Sea coast of Tabuk on October 16, Egypt's Foreign Ministry said.
In a statement, the ministry said it was closely following developments surrounding the detention of the fishing vessel, named Mohamed Abu Al Azaim, and was working with Saudi authorities to secure its release.
Egypt's Consulate General in Jeddah has held intensive talks with Saudi officials and relevant authorities, including the Coast Guard and port authorities, to expedite the necessary procedures for the vessel and its crew to return to Egypt.
The consulate also dispatched a representative to visit the nine Egyptian sailors aboard the detained vessel, check on their conditions and ensure they were receiving the necessary care.
The Foreign Ministry said it would continue coordinating with Saudi authorities to secure the return of the sailors and their vessel as soon as possible.
It also renewed its appeal to Egyptian fishermen and fishing boat operators to comply with maritime navigation and fishing regulations and avoid entering neighbouring countries' territorial waters without the required permits.
The ministry warned that violations could expose fishermen to legal action and jeopardise their safety.