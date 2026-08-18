GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 38°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

Two Egyptian sailors freed after months in detention in Iran

Seafarers held aboard vessel at Bandar Abbas since January cleared to return to Egypt

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty had held high-level contacts with Iranian officials seeking the release of the two men, according to the ministry. (For illustrative purposes only)
Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty had held high-level contacts with Iranian officials seeking the release of the two men, according to the ministry. (For illustrative purposes only)
Shutterstock

Dubai: Two Egyptian sailors detained aboard the vessel "Reem Al Bihar" at Iran’s Bandar Abbas port since January have been released and cleared to return home, Egypt’s Foreign Ministry said.

The ministry said on Tuesday that diplomatic efforts conducted over several months had secured the sailors’ release and departure from Iran, with Egypt’s Interests Section in Tehran completing procedures for their return to Cairo.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty had held high-level contacts with Iranian officials seeking the release of the two men, according to the ministry.

He had also instructed Egypt’s diplomatic mission in Iran to maintain contact with the sailors and provide them with necessary assistance. Mission officials visited them aboard the vessel while they were being held.

The ministry’s consular affairs department maintained contact with their families in Egypt and kept them informed of developments in the case.

Ambassador Haddad El Gohary, Assistant Foreign Minister for Consular Affairs and Egyptians Abroad, met the sailors’ families at the ministry’s headquarters to brief them on the diplomatic efforts that led to their release.

Separately, the head of the Egyptian Interests Section in Tehran made a point of meeting with the sailors personally before their departure from Iran to Cairo. He wanted to ensure their well-being and accompany them until all travel arrangements were completed and they returned safely.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
Egypt

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

The embassy said a large number of Egyptian citizens had fallen victim to fraudsters who promised employment or claimed they could secure jobs after their arrival in the Sultanate.

Egypt warns against Oman tourist visa job scams

2m read
The discoveries at the site in Qantara include the outer wall of a sanctuary surrounding a large temple associated with the ancient Egyptian city of Mesen. Archaeologists found the wall’s gateways, internal chambers and successive construction layers.

Egypt reveals new finds on ancient Horus military route

2m read
Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty.

Egypt calls for full Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon

3m read
This handout photograph taken and released by the Damietta Port Authority on July 30, 2026 shows the control tower of the Mediterranean sea port of Damietta. The Egyptian government said on July 30 that a fire the day before at the port of Damietta was caused by a drone attack, the first to target the country since the outbreak of the Middle East war.

Egypt drone strike shows US interests are vulnerable

4m read