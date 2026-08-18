Seafarers held aboard vessel at Bandar Abbas since January cleared to return to Egypt
Dubai: Two Egyptian sailors detained aboard the vessel "Reem Al Bihar" at Iran’s Bandar Abbas port since January have been released and cleared to return home, Egypt’s Foreign Ministry said.
The ministry said on Tuesday that diplomatic efforts conducted over several months had secured the sailors’ release and departure from Iran, with Egypt’s Interests Section in Tehran completing procedures for their return to Cairo.
Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty had held high-level contacts with Iranian officials seeking the release of the two men, according to the ministry.
He had also instructed Egypt’s diplomatic mission in Iran to maintain contact with the sailors and provide them with necessary assistance. Mission officials visited them aboard the vessel while they were being held.
The ministry’s consular affairs department maintained contact with their families in Egypt and kept them informed of developments in the case.
Ambassador Haddad El Gohary, Assistant Foreign Minister for Consular Affairs and Egyptians Abroad, met the sailors’ families at the ministry’s headquarters to brief them on the diplomatic efforts that led to their release.
Separately, the head of the Egyptian Interests Section in Tehran made a point of meeting with the sailors personally before their departure from Iran to Cairo. He wanted to ensure their well-being and accompany them until all travel arrangements were completed and they returned safely.