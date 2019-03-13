They had been in captivity since January following a fishing trip in the Arabian Gulf

Ahmad Sari Al Mazroui Image Credit: Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, MOFAIC, announced on Wednesday, the release of seven UAE nationals, and two Egyptian citizens by Iranian authorities.

According to a ministry statement, the UAE received the individuals, who were held captive by Iran since the end of January 2019 following a fishing trip in the Arabian Gulf waters.

MOFAIC Under-Secretary, Ahmad Sari Al Mazroui, thanked the Critical National Infrastructure Authority, CNIA, and the UAE Coast Guard for their concerted efforts to secure the safe return of the individuals.

He affirmed that the Ministry had monitored the case since its start, and placed concerted efforts to organise and work with competent authorities to secure the return of the nine individuals to their families safely.

Al Mazroui stressed that UAE citizen's affairs are a priority for MOFAIC and that the ministry applied these principles to ensure the captives' safe return, in coordination with UAE authorities.

The nine captives were released into the care of the UAE Coast Guard in cooperation with MOFAIC. The individuals were received by Rashed Ali Al Daheri, Director of the Citizens' Affairs Department, Mohammad Obaid Al Zaabi, Director of the Foreign Resident's Affairs Department, and Abdulrahman Al Shamsi, Deputy Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Office in Sharjah.