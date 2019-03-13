The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, MOFAIC, announced on Wednesday, the release of seven UAE nationals, and two Egyptian citizens by Iranian authorities.
According to a ministry statement, the UAE received the individuals, who were held captive by Iran since the end of January 2019 following a fishing trip in the Arabian Gulf waters.
MOFAIC Under-Secretary, Ahmad Sari Al Mazroui, thanked the Critical National Infrastructure Authority, CNIA, and the UAE Coast Guard for their concerted efforts to secure the safe return of the individuals.
He affirmed that the Ministry had monitored the case since its start, and placed concerted efforts to organise and work with competent authorities to secure the return of the nine individuals to their families safely.
Al Mazroui stressed that UAE citizen's affairs are a priority for MOFAIC and that the ministry applied these principles to ensure the captives' safe return, in coordination with UAE authorities.
The nine captives were released into the care of the UAE Coast Guard in cooperation with MOFAIC. The individuals were received by Rashed Ali Al Daheri, Director of the Citizens' Affairs Department, Mohammad Obaid Al Zaabi, Director of the Foreign Resident's Affairs Department, and Abdulrahman Al Shamsi, Deputy Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Office in Sharjah.
The nine individuals praised the ministry's efforts, as well as the efforts of the UAE Embassy in Iran, and the UAE Coast Guard, adding that MOFAIC spared no efforts to communicate with Iranian authorities to ensure their release and safe return to their families.Ahmad Sari Al Mazroui