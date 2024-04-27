Iran will release the personnel of a Portuguese-flagged container ship that it seized this month after discussions between officials from the two countries, Fars news agency reported, citing the Iranian foreign minister.
Tehran has "informed the ambassadors of the ship's crew of their consular access, release and delivery," Fars quoted Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian as saying on Saturday. The minister said the decision follows a phone call between him and his Portuguese counterpart. The report did not provide further details.
The MSC Aries, whose ownership is tied to an Israeli billionaire, was captured and taken to Iranian waters on April 13, just hours before Iran launched an unprecedented attack on Israel.
The ship's 25-member crew includes sailors from India and Russia.