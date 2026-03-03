Public warned over false, AI-generated content online about Middle East conflict

Netizens are urged to exercise caution on misinformation and fake narratives online
Dubai: The Philippine Department of National Defense (DND) has issued a warning over the growing spread of AI-generated videos and online content that misrepresent the current situation in the Middle East.
The DND has reminded the public against sharing unverified materials, noting the harmful impact it can have on public safety and order. This comes as the agency recently flagged an AI-generated video that circulated online, falsely portrayed the nature of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.
According to the DND, these types of fabricated materials create unnecessary panic and confusion, especially at a time when global tensions are high.
“At the moment the conflict is contained within the Middle East and there is no credible direct threat to our territory, as well as to Filipinos and foreign citizens in the Philippines,” said the agency in a statement.
“We urge vigilance against disinformation and condemn those who unnecessarily rouse panic during these circumstances.”
Despite the absence of an immediate threat, the DND has expressed its readiness to take necessary action should conditions change.
“Rest assured that the DND remains ready to respond to possible contingencies to safeguard the welfare of Filipinos should conditions warrant further action,” stated the agency.
As fake news and AI-generated content continue to spread across digital platforms, the DND has called on all Filipinos to exercise caution and critical thinking. By doing so, the public can help minimize the risks posed by misinformation and maintain awareness during these uncertain times.
