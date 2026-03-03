GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

Public warned over false, AI-generated content online about Middle East conflict

Netizens are urged to exercise caution on misinformation and fake narratives online

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The public is warned against videos and other materials posted online propagating false narratives about the situation in the Middle East which are harmful and can cause unnecessary confusion
The public is warned against videos and other materials posted online propagating false narratives about the situation in the Middle East which are harmful and can cause unnecessary confusion
Facebook / Department of National Defense - Philippines

Dubai: The Philippine Department of National Defense (DND) has issued a warning over the growing spread of AI-generated videos and online content that misrepresent the current situation in the Middle East. 

The DND has reminded the public against sharing unverified materials, noting the harmful impact it can have on public safety and order. This comes as the agency recently flagged an AI-generated video that circulated online, falsely portrayed the nature of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. 

According to the DND, these types of fabricated materials create unnecessary panic and confusion, especially at a time when global tensions are high.

“At the moment the conflict is contained within the Middle East and there is no credible direct threat to our territory, as well as to Filipinos and foreign citizens in the Philippines,” said the agency in a statement.

“We urge vigilance against disinformation and condemn those who unnecessarily rouse panic during these circumstances.”

Ready to respond 

Despite the absence of an immediate threat, the DND has expressed its readiness to take necessary action should conditions change. 

“Rest assured that the DND remains ready to respond to possible contingencies to safeguard the welfare of Filipinos should conditions warrant further action,” stated the agency.

As fake news and AI-generated content continue to spread across digital platforms, the DND has called on all Filipinos to exercise caution and critical thinking. By doing so, the public can help minimize the risks posed by misinformation and maintain awareness during these uncertain times.

Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app now - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
Show More
Related Topics:
US-Israel-Iran war

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

A man praying outside Al Noor Mosque in Sharjah

Sharjah Police warn against leaving homes unlocked

1m read
While the US and the Middle East remain as top choices for Filipino migrants, European countries are also seeing a steady increase in Filipino arrivals

PH boosts ties to Europe amid growing migration

2m read
Dubai Police warn motorists as dense fog raises accident risks Drivers urged to slow down, maintain safe distance and follow safety rules as patrols intensify monitoring on major roads

Dubai Police warns motorists amid foggy conditions

2m read
Dubai Police caution against online fraud, fake links

Dubai Police caution against online fraud, fake links

2m read