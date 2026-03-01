GOLD/FOREX
32-year-old Filipina dies in missile attack on Israel

Family of the victim was assured to be provided with full assistance

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
Explosions from projectile interceptions by Israel's Iron Dome missile defence system are pictured over Tel Aviv on February 28, 2026.
Dubai: A Filipino caregiver in Israel has been confirmed to be the first casualty in the ongoing conflict between US, Israel, and Iran.

In a statement, the Philippine Embassy in Israel has announced the death of the overseas Filipino worker during a missile attack in Tel Aviv.

“The victim, Mary Ann V. de Vera, was a 32-year-old caregiver from Basista, Pangasinan, who had been working in Israel since 2019. Her identity was confirmed through biometric records at the Abu Kabir Forensic Institute, where her husband, who also works in Israel, positively identified her remains,” stated the embassy.

Ambassador Aileen Mendiola has reached out to the victim’s husband to convey the government’s condolences and has assured to provide “full assistance.” 

“The Embassy joins the entire Filipino community in the Holy Land in praying for the repose of her soul and for comfort and strength for her family during this time of grief,” added the embassy.

Meanwhile, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has posted a video on social media to reassure that that authorities continue to monitor the state of Filipinos in the Middle East.

“She was a caregiver in Israel who was helping bring her employer to a bomb shelter. However, they were not able to reach the place in time. She died because she was hit by a shrapnel from falling bombs,” said Marcos in Filipino.

Filipinos across the Gulf have been reminded to keep calm, remain indoors, and stay updated for instructions and safety guidelines from reliable sources such as local authorities and official media arms.

