Dubai: As Iranian missiles streaked towards Tel Aviv in retaliation for joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran, many residents sought refuge in shelters, some reacting with a mix of resolve and routine acceptance. In one underground car park in the commercial hub, people gathered calmly as sirens wailed and the sound of interceptions thundered overhead.

“I think it’s the right choice to defend our country, to defend our people,” said 36-year-old Roi Elba, who waited out the missile barrage with his dog Gaia.

Across Israel, streets fell eerily quiet on Saturday as residents retreated indoors, marking the second time in under a year that Israelis faced Iranian missile fire following last June’s 12-day conflict.

In Tel Aviv, Orit Baisa, 42, rushed to a nearby car park after hearing air raid sirens. Lacking a safe room at home, he said the underground space offered the best protection. “If this lasts, we’ll bring mattresses and stay here like last time,” he said.

Andrea Siposova, a Slovak national living in Tel Aviv, said she had kept emergency bags ready. “Once the alert came, we went straight to the shelter,” she said.

Video: AFP