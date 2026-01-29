Iran threatens strikes on 'heart of Tel Aviv', vows a crushing response

State media says 1,000 ‘strategic drones’ had been added to combat units
Dubai: A senior adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned that any US military action would trigger an immediate and unprecedented response, including strikes on Tel Aviv, as tensions between Washington and Tehran continued to escalate.
Ali Shamkhani said in a Hebrew-language post on X that a “limited strike is an illusion” and that any US move “from any source and at any level” would be treated as an act of war.
He warned Iran’s response would target “the aggressor, the heart of Tel Aviv, and all supporters of the aggressor.”
The comments came as US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told a Senate hearing that Iran’s leadership was weaker than ever, citing public anger over a collapsing economy and warning fresh protests could erupt.
Iran on Thursday also vowed a “crushing response” to any attack after US President Donald Trump renewed threats over Tehran’s nuclear programme, saying time was running out for a deal.
The European Union is meanwhile moving to designate Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) a terrorist organisation over its role in the violent crackdown on protests.
“If you act as a terrorist, you should also be treated as terrorists,” EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said ahead of a ministers’ meeting in Brussels.
Iran has warned of “destructive consequences” if the move goes ahead.
Iran’s army chief Amir Hatami said a “crushing response” would follow any attack, with state media reporting that 1,000 “strategic drones” had been added to combat units.
A US naval strike group has arrived in Middle East waters, with Trump saying it was “ready, willing and able” to strike Iran if necessary.
Across the region, allies have urged restraint.
A Gulf official warned a US strike would plunge the region into chaos and send oil and gas prices soaring.
Turkey offered to mediate between Washington and Tehran, while Russia said the potential for negotiations was not exhausted and warned against the use of force.
Rights groups say more than 6,300 people have been killed and over 40,000 arrested in Iran’s recent protest crackdown, while authorities acknowledge more than 3,000 deaths.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox