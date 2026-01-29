Iran threatens strikes on 'heart of Tel Aviv', vows a crushing response

Dubai: A senior adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned that any US military action would trigger an immediate and unprecedented response, including strikes on Tel Aviv, as tensions between Washington and Tehran continued to escalate.

Ali Shamkhani said in a Hebrew-language post on X that a “limited strike is an illusion” and that any US move “from any source and at any level” would be treated as an act of war.

Turkey offered to mediate between Washington and Tehran, while Russia said the potential for negotiations was not exhausted and warned against the use of force.

