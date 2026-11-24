The budget prioritises education, healthcare and social development
The UAE Federal National Council (FNC) has approved the Federal Government’s draft general budget for the 2027 financial year, with total expenditure of Dh90.1 billion, reaffirming the UAE’s commitment to financial sustainability, improving quality of life and directing resources towards key development priorities, including education, healthcare, housing, social welfare and advanced government services.
The council held its first procedural session and second session of the fourth ordinary session of its 18th legislative term on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, at Zayed Hall at its headquarters in Abu Dhabi, under the chairmanship of Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council, and in the presence of Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs.
During its second session, the Council approved a draft federal law on the appropriation of the Federal Government’s general budget and the budgets of independent federal entities for the 2027 financial year.
Addressing the first session, Ghobash expressed his sincere appreciation and gratitude, on behalf of himself and the Council members, to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, for graciously inaugurating the fourth ordinary session of the 18th legislative term.
He said the occasion reflected the depth of integration and cooperation among the country's authorities.
Ghobash commended Council members for their commitment throughout the previous three sessions to fulfilling their legislative and oversight responsibilities, as well as their parliamentary engagement, to the highest standards.
He expressed confidence that their contributions would continue during the current session, in line with their aspirations to serve the UAE, its leadership and its people across all these areas.
He stressed that the Council would continue striving to strengthen coordination and communication with the distinguished federal government, including all its ministries, authorities and institutions, as well as with Abdulrahman Mohammed Al Owais, Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs, and his consistently supportive executive team, headed by Tareq Lootah, Undersecretary of the Ministry.
Ghobash also highlighted the important role played by national media institutions and their representatives in providing the public with a comprehensive picture of the Council's performance and activities, ensuring transparency in its sessions and reflecting its work accurately.
Concluding his remarks, he praised the efforts of the Council's General Secretariat, expressing appreciation for its continued commitment to supporting the Council in fulfilling its constitutional and parliamentary responsibilities.
He prayed for success and guidance for all, and for the continued security and safety of the UAE, its leadership and people.
During the session, Ghobash also delivered a eulogy for the late Council member Saeed Rashid Al Abadi, expressing deep sorrow over his passing.
He said: "Today, as we gather beneath the dome of this Council, we deeply miss a dear brother and esteemed colleague, Saeed Rashid Al Abadi, may God have mercy on him."
He recalled that their professional relationship began in the Council's chambers, where they came to know the late member through their parliamentary work and shared travels.
"He was a pleasant companion, generous in character and close to everyone," Ghobash said.
He added that Al Abadi had enjoyed a special place in the hearts of his fellow Council members, as well as the staff of the General Secretariat, who had worked alongside him and shared their sense of loss.
The late member, he said, had contributed his knowledge and experience to the Council and fulfilled his responsibilities with sincerity and loyalty to his country and its wise leadership.
Ghobash noted that Al Abadi would be remembered not only for his professional contributions but also for his kindness and noble conduct.
"May God have mercy on you, Abu Rashid, and reward you for all that you have contributed," he said, extending the Council's sincere condolences to the deceased's family and loved ones and praying that God grants them patience and comfort and welcomes the departed into the highest levels of Paradise.
He then invited Council members to stand and recite Surah Al Fatiha in memory of their late colleague.
Subsequently, Abdul Salam Abdullah Mohammed Al Shehhi took the constitutional oath as a member of the Federal National Council, in accordance with Federal Decree-Law No. (138) of 2026, providing for one member to replace another in the Council.
The Council also unanimously elected Dr Marwan Obaid Al Muhairi and Meera Sultan Al Suwaidi as the Council's observers for the fourth ordinary session.
Members reviewed Federal Decree No. (103) of 2026 concerning the conclusion of the third ordinary session of the 18th legislative term.
The Council also reviewed nine communications received from Abdulrahman Mohammed Al Owais, Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs. These included two communications concerning Cabinet decisions on recommendations adopted by the Council following discussions of two general policy issues:
The government's policy on the quality of life of educational staff and its impact on educational outcomes.
The government's policy on achieving national security in the pharmaceutical and medical supplies industries.
In addition, the Council reviewed seven communications concerning Cabinet approval for the Council to discuss seven general policy issues. These have been referred to the relevant committees by a decision of the Speaker.
The topics are:
1. Supporting sports and athletes.
2. Housing and strengthening housing stability for UAE citizens.
3. Enhancing children's digital safety.
4. Developing livestock, fisheries and agricultural resources.
5. Data security and digital sovereignty.
6. Emiratisation in the private sector.
7. Reducing obesity rates and promoting healthy lifestyles