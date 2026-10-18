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Mansour bin Zayed meets Saudi Defence Minister Khalid bin Salman in Abu Dhabi

The two sides discussed deep-rooted fraternal relations between the UAE and Saudi Arabia

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Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, on Sunday met with Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Minister of Defence of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the deep-rooted fraternal relations between the UAE and Saudi Arabia and their shared commitment to further strengthening cooperation and coordination across various fields in a manner that serves their mutual interests and benefits their peoples.

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They also discussed a number of issues of mutual interest, foremost among them the latest developments in the region, and exchanged views on these matters, stressing the importance of enhancing cooperation to support efforts to consolidate regional security and stability.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Ali Saeed Alneyadi, Chairman of the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA); Dr. Nasser Humaid Al Nuaimi, Secretary-General of Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement; and a number of senior officials.

The Saudi delegation included Hisham bin Abdulaziz bin Saif, Advisor to the Minister of Defense for Intelligence Affairs.

Earlier, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed received Prince Khalid bin Salman upon his arrival at Al Bateen Executive Airport in Abu Dhabi.

Related Topics:
US-Israel-Iran war

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