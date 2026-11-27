The Ideas Market opened as an interactive platform for initiatives from Innovation Month
The Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) has launched a new innovation strategy aimed at turning employees' ideas into practical initiatives to improve government workplaces, the department said in a statement.
The launch also included the opening of an Ideas Market and the signing of three memoranda of understanding (MoUs).
The strategy was unveiled on Thursday during a ceremony held as part of UAE Innovates 2026. It focuses on developing human resources practices, improving the employee experience and encouraging staff to propose, test and implement new ideas.
The department also introduced a visual identity for the strategy, built around four capabilities: “A Mind that Foresees, Senses that Perceive, Hands that Deliver, and a Heart that Sustains Impact.”
DGHR Director General Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi said government employees and partners were well placed to identify challenges in daily operations.
“We are launching the Innovation Strategy based on our belief that Dubai Government employees and our partners are closest to the details and difficulties of day-to-day work, and that their ideas and experience offer a starting point for real development opportunities,” Al Falasi said.
He said the department would provide a framework for employees to propose, develop and test ideas, turning them into initiatives with practical workplace benefits through collaboration with other government entities.
During the launch, DGHR signed three MoUs with Dubai Civil Defence, Dubai Public Prosecution and the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) Dubai.
The agreements aim to strengthen cooperation in innovation and institutional excellence, facilitate knowledge and expertise sharing, and develop joint initiatives.
Al Falasi signed the agreement with Dubai Civil Defence Commander-in-Chief Lieutenant General Expert Rashid Thani Al Matrooshi.
Amna Hamood Al Suwaidi, CEO of the Future Resources Sector at DGHR, signed the remaining two MoUs with Dr Mohammed Hussein bin Ali of Dubai Public Prosecution and Brigadier Abdul Samad Hussain Suleiman of GDRFA Dubai.
The department also signed an Innovation Charter outlining commitments to encourage creativity, collaboration and continuous learning, while setting out mechanisms and indicators to assess innovation.
The Ideas Market was opened as an interactive platform featuring proposals and initiatives developed during Innovation Month, with contributions from employees, suppliers, customers and government partners.
The platform allows participants to exchange ideas, explore partnerships and discuss opportunities to develop initiatives further. A visiting international delegation from East Asian countries also toured the market and reviewed the department's innovation projects.
The launch included a panel discussion on leading innovation in government, focusing on how leadership can create an environment that encourages creativity and helps employees turn ideas into initiatives with practical results.
DGHR also recognised partners, employees and organisers involved in its innovation efforts, including winners of the Fikra competition and the employee who submitted the highest number of suggestions.