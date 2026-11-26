What determines whether a promising idea becomes a sustainable, scalable enterprise?

I have seen average ideas turn into big companies and great ideas go nowhere, so I pay more attention to the person and the setup than to the idea. The first thing I check is whether customers are already spending money on this problem. If they are, you don’t have to educate the market. The second is whether the business can run when the founder is not around. If every decision still goes through you, you will hit a ceiling very quickly. The third is patience. Most founders give up in year two, just before the results start to show.

What more needs to happen for the UAE to build, scale and globalise homegrown companies?

The UAE has made it possible to get a business license and start trading within days. It is the foundation for everything else, and the target of two million companies by 2031 shows how seriously the country takes it. What I would like to see next is more support for the years after setup. Companies with real revenue need growth funding so they can expand from here instead of moving abroad. I would also like more founders who have sold their businesses to invest in younger ones. And since our local market is small, founders should plan for Saudi Arabia, India and Africa early.

Which sectors or opportunities hold the greatest potential over the next five years?