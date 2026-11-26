Jigar Sagar of Triliv Holdings on what it takes to build lasting businesses
I have seen average ideas turn into big companies and great ideas go nowhere, so I pay more attention to the person and the setup than to the idea. The first thing I check is whether customers are already spending money on this problem. If they are, you don’t have to educate the market. The second is whether the business can run when the founder is not around. If every decision still goes through you, you will hit a ceiling very quickly. The third is patience. Most founders give up in year two, just before the results start to show.
The UAE has made it possible to get a business license and start trading within days. It is the foundation for everything else, and the target of two million companies by 2031 shows how seriously the country takes it. What I would like to see next is more support for the years after setup. Companies with real revenue need growth funding so they can expand from here instead of moving abroad. I would also like more founders who have sold their businesses to invest in younger ones. And since our local market is small, founders should plan for Saudi Arabia, India and Africa early.
For me it is agentic AI. The government wants AI agents handling half of federal services by 2028, and we now have a programme taking 14,000 Dubai companies through the training. The gap I see is implementation. A small business owner can attend the training and still not know how to connect an agent to their invoicing or their customer service. Founders who can do that work for specific industries like logistics, healthcare or accounting will do very well here. I also expect to see many more small teams doing the work of large ones. Beyond AI, I’d tell any founder to start with a problem in an industry they already understand.