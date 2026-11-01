Riddhi Roy: Empowering women to build legacies beyond individual success

From recognition to action, transforming women's achievements to legacies
I have always believed that building something valuable requires more than a good idea. It requires a clear purpose, the right people, a working structure and the patience to see results take shape.
That is how I approach my vision for BeingShe and BeingShe Club.
BeingShe has established a strong foundation by recognising women’s achievements, bringing their stories forward and creating platforms for greater visibility. I see an opportunity to build on this foundation, extending its influence into meaningful relationships, collaborations and long-term opportunities.
BeingShe Club is particularly close to my heart because it offers the possibility of creating something that can outgrow us as individuals.
I envision a carefully curated community of accomplished professionals, entrepreneurs and business leaders who bring experience, expertise and influence to the table, along with a genuine willingness to contribute.
Through thoughtfully designed interactions, shared knowledge and purposeful introductions, I hope the Club becomes a place where valuable relationships develop naturally and members find new perspectives and possibilities for their professional and business journeys.
My background in engineering and international business has shaped how I approach such initiatives. I believe in structure, consistency and outcomes that can be demonstrated. The measure of our success will not simply be how many members we attract, but the value that emerges from their association with us.
My larger ambition is for BeingShe Club to become a recognised source of brand and business excellence in the UAE — nurturing enterprises and leaders whose contributions extend into industries, communities and the wider economy.
My vision is simple: BeingShe should celebrate what women have achieved, while BeingShe Club helps create what they can achieve next.
A decade from now, I hope to see a collection of respected homegrown brands and influential leaders that the UAE proudly calls its own, with BeingShe Club having played a meaningful part in their journeys.
For me, that is a legacy worth creating.