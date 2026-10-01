How Filipino mothers in the UAE are finding connection while raising families away from home

What began as a Facebook group has grown into a community of nearly 5,100 members. But behind the number are individual mothers, women who have built friendships, shared experiences and, in some cases, found support during difficult periods while living away from home.

In the UAE, community groups have become one way for some mothers to make those connections. For members of the Filipina Mum Club UAE, conversations can range from the everyday realities of motherhood to mental health, women’s health, work, entrepreneurship, and life in the Emirates.

Dubai: Motherhood comes with its own demands. For women raising children far from their home countries, it can also mean learning to navigate family life while building a new circle of support.

“We believe that mothers also need a community that takes care of them. So much of motherhood is focused on looking after our families, and sometimes our own physical, mental, and emotional wellbeing can come last,” Aldea told Gulf News.

Joanne Aldea, founder of the Filipina Mum Club UAE, has noted that mothers can sometimes find themselves putting their own needs aside while caring for their families.

“Through our community gatherings, awareness events, and conversations, we create spaces where Filipino mums can connect, share their experiences, and feel supported by women who understand the realities of motherhood and living away from home,” shared Dy.

For Jenny Casa Dy, chairman of the group and an office manager who has lived in the UAE for 11 years, the value of community lies partly in being able to speak with women who understand similar experiences.

“Our goal is to remind every mum that taking care of herself is also part of taking care of her family.”

Mental health, breast cancer awareness, and self-care have been among the issues discussed through the group’s activities. For Balbares, a mother’s wellbeing is as important as her responsibilities to her family.

“We want to encourage mums to make time for themselves, learn more about their health, ask questions, and seek professional support when they need it,” stated Balbares.

The group’s conversations have extended to health. Carine Balbares, vice-chairman of the club and a healthcare professional, has bared that mothers should have opportunities to learn more about their health and seek professional support when necessary.

“These opportunities are especially valuable when they make health information and services easier for women from different nationalities and backgrounds to understand and access,” described Ramirez.

The UAE’s healthcare system and community initiatives give residents access to a range of services and information, but understanding where to go and what support is available are also necessary, according to Dairen Ramirez, who handles marketing for the club.

“By bringing conversations about screenings, prevention, mental wellbeing, and women’s health into familiar community spaces, we can help mothers become more informed and more confident about taking the next step,” explained Samonte.

Liberty Samonte, co-founder of the club and a restaurant owner, has lived in the UAE for 21 years. She has mentioned that community organisations can help connect women with existing healthcare resources.

“The more healthcare providers, community organisations, and support networks work together, the easier it becomes for mothers to know where to turn for reliable information and appropriate care,” exclaimed Orzame.

Mars Orzame, secretary of the group, has emphasised the importance of regular check-ups and seeking qualified medical advice when something does not feel right.

One seminar, “Tax Talk & Success Walk: Growing your UAE business with support,” has brought together more than 100 attendees, industry experts, and vendors. Weekend community pop-up markets have also featured businesses run by mothers.

The activities have given members different ways to participate. Some members have launched businesses, while others have built friendships, found support during difficult times, or rediscovered interests outside their family responsibilities.

“We want mums to feel that they are not simply living in the UAE, but that they can actively participate, contribute, and grow here,” shared Cruz.

For Mary Cruz, the group’s role is also about belonging. Cruz, an events head and group strategic relationship manager, has lived in the UAE for nine years. She has underscored that the club’s collaborations and community events give Filipino mothers opportunities to meet people from different backgrounds.

There will also be community discussions where mothers can share experiences and connect in a non-judgmental setting.

The mental health session will cover practical strategies for managing stress and nurturing emotional resilience. The breast cancer awareness session will provide information on awareness and prevention, with early detection among the issues addressed.

The gathering has been set to take place on October 4 from 11am to 2pm at the Philippine Consulate General Hall in Al Qusais, Dubai. Under the theme “A Stronger Tomorrow, Together,” the event will include discussions on mental health, breast cancer awareness, and community support.

The group’s focus on wellbeing will continue at “Mothers after the Storm: Healing Minds, Rebuilding Lives,” organised in collaboration with the Philippine Consulate in Dubai.

“When mothers feel informed, supported, and connected, that positive impact extends beyond the individual. It reaches their children, their families, and ultimately the wider community,” said Aquino.

She has pointed to the value of bringing different communities together.

Meanwhile, Ma Sonia Aquino, who works in finance and has lived in the UAE for 13 years, has expressed hope to see more accessible initiatives around women’s health, mental wellbeing, preventive screenings, parenting education, personal development, and community volunteering.

In a country where families come from many parts of the world, those connections can become part of what makes a new place feel like home.

Building a support network does not necessarily require a large gesture. Sometimes, it begins with a conversation, a shared experience, or simply knowing there is someone to call.

Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.