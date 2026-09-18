From welfare to livelihoods: Emirates, OWWA plan wider support for Filipino workers in UAE

Partnership will explore welfare, repatriation, reintegration, livelihood support
Dubai: Emirates has partnered with the Philippine Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) to explore wider support for Filipino workers in the UAE, covering everything from welfare and social protection to repatriation, reintegration, and livelihood opportunities.
The airline has signed a memorandum of agreement with OWWA on the second day of this year’s Arabian Travel Market in Dubai and comes as the UAE continues to be a major destination for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).
According to the Philippine Statistics Authority’s 2024 survey on overseas Filipinos, the UAE has been the second-largest destination for Filipino workers globally, with an estimated 271,000 OFWs in the country.
The figure has highlighted the size and importance of the Filipino community in the UAE, where Filipino professionals and workers are employed across a wide range of sectors.
The new partnership between Emirates and OWWA has been intended to strengthen the support available to this community, while also extending assistance to Filipino workers elsewhere in the Middle East.
The agreement covers several areas of potential cooperation. These include welfare and social protection, assistance with repatriation, and programmes aimed at helping returning workers reintegrate into their communities.
Livelihood support has been another key area, with the partnership set to explore initiatives that could help returning OFWs establish or strengthen income-generating opportunities in the Philippines.
The two organisations will also explore CSR and community engagement programmes, as well as support for OWWA’s outreach activities across the region.
The scale of the Filipino workforce in the UAE has been reflected in remittance flows to the Philippines.
Data from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has shown that cash remittances from the UAE reached $750.3 million in the first half of 2026, compared with $719.6 million during the same period in 2025. That represents a 4.3 percent increase year on year.
The figures have showcased the strong economic links between Filipino workers in the UAE and families in the Philippines, with remittances forming an important source of financial support for households back home.
Meanwhile, the partnership has demonstrated Emirates’ recognition of OFWs’ hard work.
“The collaboration underscores Emirates’ recognition of the significant contribution Filipino workers make to Dubai and the UAE. The partnership comes at a time when the welfare of Filipino workers abroad has moved further into focus,” stated Emirates.
The collaboration will also give OWWA an opportunity to strengthen its outreach across the Middle East, while Emirates brings its regional presence and community engagement experience to the partnership.