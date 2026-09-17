The move will help grow the airline's footprint in the medical tourism sectors
Dubai: Emirates has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Medical Tourism Association (MTA) signaling a strategic move to grow the airline's footprint in the medical tourism sectors.
The agreement, signed on the sidelines of ATM 2026, reflects Emirates strategy of going beyond traditional leisure and business travel by building long term relationships with organisation that are at the center of medical travel.
The partnership aims to identify key markets and medical travel corridors, particularly across Africa, Asia and the Middle East. It would also aim to develop tailored travel solutions as well as an enhanced customer experience designed around the needs of patients, referring physicians, insurers, and employers.
“Our partnership with MTA positions Emirates to meet this growing demand, with our extensive network and premium services providing a suitable platform for these travellers. The insights we gain from them will also help us develop products tailored to how medical travellers plan, book and experience their journeys” said Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Deputy President, and Chief Commercial Officer.
Commenting on the partnership Jonathan Edelheit, CEO and Founder of Medical Tourism Association said that the move will create a clear path for international medical travelers to reach accredited healthcare providers via Emirates.
The partnership aims to develop a structured approach to medical, wellness, and longevity travel as a strategic new customer segment for the airline. It also aligns with Dubai’s position as a leading healthcare, wellness, and medical tourism hub along with Emirates' broad global network, which creates a natural fit and a platform for sustained growth for both organisations.
The partnership also supports Emirates' ambition to become the world's first Global Healthcare Accreditation (GHA) accredited airline. Emirates and MTA will collaborate on thought leadership, industry engagement, and shared market intelligence to better understand medical travel sector's growth opportunities.
MTA’s network reaches more than 500,000 healthcare providers, employers, insurers, and industry leaders. With millions of prospective medical and wellness travellers annually.
Emirates and MTA will explore opportunities to leverage the platform to help travellers identify accredited providers, coordinate treatment, and travel arrangements. It would also aim to create more seamless end-to-end medical travel experience.