Apple Watch Series 12 gets S12 chip, smarter Siri and AI that understands your day

'Audio intelligence': Apple Watch Series 12 gets new chip, smarter Siri and new features
Apple has unveiled the Apple Watch Series 12 with a new S12 processor and deeper integration of its next-generation Siri AI, turning the smartwatch into a more capable on-wrist assistant as Apple pushes artificial intelligence deeper into its devices.
The Series 12 was announced Sept. 9 alongside Apple's new iPhones and Apple Watch Ultra 4.
The watch retains the familiar Apple Watch design but brings a faster-generation S12 system, new health and fitness capabilities and features designed to make Apple's AI more useful throughout the day.
The S12 is the key hardware change. Apple skipped an S11 generation, moving directly from the S10 used in both the Series 10 and Series 11 to S12.
The significance is less about a dramatic speed increase and more about giving the watch additional computing capacity for on-device AI, Siri and sensor processing. Apple has not emphasized a specific percentage performance gain, making it difficult to compare the S12 with the S10 on raw performance.
The more interesting development is how Apple is using the watch's microphones, sensors and AI.
Apple's next-generation Siri is designed to understand users more naturally and use information from across their Apple ecosystem. On Apple Watch, Siri can be accessed directly from the wrist, while watchOS 27 can use Smart Stack suggestions to help users continue recent conversations.
Reports also point to a new AI-generated daily summary feature.
Code-level findings indicate that the system can organize information about a user's day — potentially including activities, meals, locations, commuting, exercise and social interactions.
Importantly, reporting indicates the system is designed not to continuously record and store conversations as audio or generate a full transcript, addressing obvious privacy concerns around an AI-enabled watch listening throughout the day.
That is where the term “audio intelligence” becomes important: the watch's microphones and contextual sensors could help the system understand what is happening around the wearer without functioning as a conventional always-recording device.
Apple introduced Siri AI at WWDC26 in June. The new Siri is substantially different from the voice assistant that Apple has offered for years.
It can:
Understand personal context across messages, emails, photos and other information.
Understand what is currently displayed on the screen.
Answer questions using up-to-date information from the web.
Perform actions across apps.
Maintain conversations across Apple devices.
Provide more natural and expressive responses.
Improve dictation, including punctuation, capitalization and formatting.
Use Apple's on-device models and Private Cloud Compute for more demanding requests.
On Apple Watch, that potentially changes Siri from a tool used mainly for setting timers, checking weather or sending messages into a more context-aware personal assistant.
The Series 12 also brings expanded health and fitness tracking. Reports before launch pointed to continuous heart-rate monitoring, a new Readiness experience and broader wellness metrics.
The watchOS 27 software also adds Apple's AI-powered features, including improvements to workout and health information.
Apple says Siri AI will be available across Apple Watch Series 9 and later, Ultra 2 and later, and the SE 3 when paired with an Apple Intelligence-enabled iPhone. That means some of the Siri upgrade is software rather than exclusive Series 12 hardware.
Apple Watch Series 12 starts at $429, according to launch reporting, up $30 from the previous generation. The Apple Watch Ultra 4 starts at $829.
Key dates:
Item: Apple Watch Series 12
Announced: Sept. 9, 2026
Pre-orders: Sept. 12, 2026
Retail availability: Sept. 18, 2026
Starting price: $429
Processor: S12
Siri: Siri AI / watchOS 27
The biggest change may not be the case, screen or even the processor.
It is the shift toward an Apple Watch that understands context.
Instead of simply responding when the wearer gives a command, Apple's strategy is moving toward a watch that can combine voice, sensors, health information, activity and personal context to anticipate what the user needs.
That could make the Series 12 an important step in Apple's broader AI strategy: putting an intelligent assistant on a device that is already collecting information about how you move, exercise, sleep and live throughout the day.