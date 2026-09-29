Inside UAE Football: Precision FC

Precision Football is a thriving football hub in Dubai, from academy to its first team
Dubai: When you walk into Precision Football Club, it quickly becomes clear that this is about far more than a football team.
Based at Ibn Battuta Mall, you will find children taking their first steps in the game, academy players making their way through the ranks and aspiring professionals preparing for matches.
Founded by Sonny Cobbs in 2023, Precision began life as a football facility before rapidly developing into a fully-fledged club where its men’s team competes in the UAE Second Division.
The first team may sit at the top of the club's football pyramid, but it represents just one part of a much bigger operation.
At the center of Precision's appeal is its facility, where traditional football training is combined with technology and a range of other sporting activities.
The site features professional-standard football pitches alongside padel courts, while players can also make use of a high-tech Tech Centre, VR training and a Smart Pitch.
The technology is designed to help players improve everything from passing and ball control to speed, movement and decision-making, creating an environment where youngsters can develop their game while also enjoying the experience of playing sport.
The quality of the facilities has also attracted elite footballers, with England international and Arsenal winger Noni Madueke among the high-profile players to have used the base.
But it is the grassroots operation that perhaps best demonstrates what Precision is trying to build.
The club's academy welcomes players from as young as three, providing an entry point for children discovering football for the first time.
From there, players can progress through the academy and development squads, with the club's Elite Pathway designed to create a route towards senior football.
That means a child arriving at Precision for their first training session at three could potentially remain within the same football structure for years, developing through the age groups with the ultimate ambition of reaching the senior game.
Precision has also invested heavily in women's and girls' football, with a dedicated Girls Academy forming another important part of its grassroots programme.
That pathway leads into Precision Women, who were established in 2024 and made an immediate impression.
The team finished runners-up in their first UAE Women's League campaign before going one better in the UAE FA Women's Cup, lifting the trophy during the 2025/26 season.
The club's first team has also begun to attract experienced figures from the professional game.
Ben Pringle, who played in the English Football League for clubs including Fulham and Rotherham United, spent two seasons as a Precision player before moving into coaching.
He is now the club's first-team head coach, bringing with him experience from the English game as Precision looks to establish itself within the UAE football pyramid.
There is a modern side to the club too, with Precision player and content creator Levi Michael.
The full-back has built a following of more than 80,000 on Instagram and has worked with some of the biggest names and brands in sport, adding another dimension to the club's growing profile.
In just three years, what started as a football facility has developed into a club and community built around participation, development and opportunity.