Arabian Falcons launch UAE’s first Premier League standard pathway into professional football

The academy launch lands amid the UAE’s push toward its National Sports Strategy
Dubai: Arabian Falcons FC has launched its new academy, introducing what it says is the UAE’s first genuine Premier League-standard pathway into professional football, while aligning with the country’s wider ambitions for the growth of the sport.
Unlike many academies that operate separately from the senior team, Arabian Falcons Academy has been integrated into the club’s first-team structure, sharing the same culture, coaching methods and football philosophy.
The academy is overseen by a group with extensive professional experience, including manager Jonjo Shelvey, player-coach Danny Simpson, captain Ravel Morrison, co-owner and Head of Football Operations Jason Puncheon, and Sporting Director Harry Agombar, who leads the academy’s development, coaching and long-term player pathway.
From age six, every academy player will train under the same badge and the same standards as the first team pushing for promotion in the UAE Second Division, a route into the game that has, until now, never existed in the region.
The Academy will begin with a Free Trial Week from 24-28 August at JA Sports Complex, before officially launching on 1 September.
Sessions will take place Monday to Friday for two age groups, U6-U11 and U12-U16, with specialist coaches overseeing each programme. Academy teams will also play in the Youth Football League (YFL) every Sunday, with fixtures announced each Tuesday, giving young players regular competitive football from the outset.
What sets Arabian Falcons Academy apart is the wealth of Premier League and international experience within its coaching and leadership team.
Jonjo Shelvey, Danny Simpson, Ravel Morrison and Jason Puncheon all enjoyed careers in England’s top flight, while Sporting Director Harry Agombar came through the academies at Arsenal and Tottenham before playing professionally across three countries.
For Dubai parents looking to develop their child’s football career, Arabian Falcons Academy offers a pathway built around genuine professional experience.
Young players can learn from coaches who have won Premier League titles and represented their countries, while the club’s partnership with Brooke House FC provides opportunities for UK trials and exposure to USL League Two in the US.
The aim is to take UAE-developed talent beyond the domestic game and into international football. For players and families, the Academy offers more than regular training, it provides a potential pathway towards the professional game.
Jonjo Shelvey, Manager of Arabian Falcons FC, said: “This academy is about giving kids in Dubai something that’s never been available here before - a proper pathway, built on the same standards I’ve trained under my whole career. Every player who walks through the door at JA Sports Complex will be coached the same way we coach the first team. That’s how we’re building this club.”
Jason Puncheon, Co-Owner and Head of Football Operations of Arabian Falcons FC, said: “We didn’t want to build an academy that just sits next to the first team - we wanted one that feeds it. This is a genuine pathway from six years old through to professional football, and with the group we have leading it, families can trust that the level is real.”