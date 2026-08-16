Professor Fajri Koto, Assistant Professor of Natural Language Processing at MBZUAI, said: “We gave the models three tasks: pick the culturally appropriate reply from a set of options; translate between Modern Standard Arabic and a specific dialect; and continue a conversation in a named dialect on request. The strongest models did well at recognising the culturally appropriate answer, scoring in the mid-90s, even when the conversation shifted from MSA to dialect. But when we asked them to produce dialect, for example to translate a line into Emirati, or to continue a conversation in that dialect, performance dropped sharply.”