How the UAE plans to lead the AI era

Today, the United Arab Emirates presents a pioneering and inspiring model for the governments of the future — one that combines innovation, governmental efficiency, and a strong human-centred approach. Our message to the world is clear: technology is not an end in itself, but a means to empower people, improve quality of life, and expand opportunities for development and prosperity. This is the UAE’s enduring approach — building a more advanced and sustainable future whose benefits will be enjoyed by generations to come.