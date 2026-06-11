How the UAE plans to lead the AI era

A national push is transforming how government serves citizens, businesses and society
At a time when governments around the world are racing to explore the transformative potential of artificial intelligence, the United Arab Emirates is confidently advancing toward a new era of government operations. This vision is centered on leveraging AI assistants to redefine public service delivery, enhance operational efficiency, and support sustainable development.
This strategic direction is being driven through an integrated framework led by the Ministerial Council for Artificial Intelligence and Development, which plays a pivotal role in shaping policies and legislation while monitoring the readiness and performance of federal entities. The objective is to accelerate the transition toward a smarter, more agile government capable of anticipating future challenges and opportunities.
The goal extends far beyond the digitalisation of services. It aims to build a proactive government that anticipates the needs of citizens and residents while streamlining their experiences through the deployment of artificial intelligence across at least 50 percent of government services and operations. This transformation reflects the UAE’s vision of economic diversification, institutional stability, and investment in human capital as fundamental pillars for building the future.
Indicators highlight the significant impact expected from this transformation. Estimates suggest that artificial intelligence could contribute up to 14 per cent of the UAE’s GDP by 2030, equivalent to approximately $96 billion (more than Dh350 billion). AI is also expected to increase employee productivity by as much as 40 per cent.
To ensure national readiness, the government has launched an ambitious programme to train 80,000 federal employees in AI-assisted technologies across all job levels. The initiative also includes graduating new cohorts from the Federal AI Experts Program and developing a smart platform that assesses skills and recommends customised learning pathways for every employee.
The UAE has already moved from planning to implementation by launching the first group of AI assistants in areas including procurement, taxation, customer happiness, and technical support. This has been accompanied by the adoption of targeted service lists and governance frameworks designed to ensure the successful achievement of transformation objectives.
The UAE continues to strengthen its position as a global hub for artificial intelligence — not merely as an emerging technology, but as a strategic pillar for future development. Through the National Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2031, the country has established an ambitious framework for leveraging data and advanced technologies to drive economic growth, attract investment, build strategic partnerships, enhance government efficiency, and create a development model founded on innovation and knowledge transfer. Today, the UAE ranks third globally in the growth of AI application usage.
One of the most notable outcomes of this vision is Falcon, the large language model developed by the Technology Innovation Institute, which has significantly strengthened the UAE’s global presence in the race to develop advanced AI models, particularly in supporting the Arabic language. Statistics indicate that Falcon has surpassed 45 million downloads worldwide, reflecting the growing global demand for these models and their widespread adoption across industries.
The UAE has also launched Jais 2, the world’s most advanced Arabic-language model, developed from the ground up using 70 billion parameters and trained on the largest and richest Arabic-origin dataset ever assembled.
Recognising that true investment begins with people, the UAE leadership has placed special emphasis on education by introducing artificial intelligence curricula across different educational stages. The objective is to prepare a generation that not only understands technology but is also capable of creating and shaping it.
Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence has emerged as a unique global model as the world’s first university dedicated entirely to artificial intelligence. It attracts talented minds from around the globe and graduates future leaders equipped to drive the digital revolution. The UAE has also launched the Tahnoon bin Zayed Excellence Scholarship in Artificial Intelligence to support outstanding undergraduate students at the university.
On the international stage, the UAE has expanded its strategic partnerships, including cooperation with India to develop a supercomputer dedicated to AI research and advanced computing. The country has also launched development initiatives that support digital infrastructure in developing nations, further strengthening its role as a global partner in knowledge and technology transfer.
In an unprecedented move, the UAE unveiled the world’s first intelligent legislative system powered by artificial intelligence to analyse laws, assess the impact of legislation, and support public policy development. The UAE Government has also adopted AI as an advisor within the Cabinet, providing members with data-driven insights and analyses that support strategic decision-making.
Today, the United Arab Emirates presents a pioneering and inspiring model for the governments of the future — one that combines innovation, governmental efficiency, and a strong human-centred approach. Our message to the world is clear: technology is not an end in itself, but a means to empower people, improve quality of life, and expand opportunities for development and prosperity. This is the UAE’s enduring approach — building a more advanced and sustainable future whose benefits will be enjoyed by generations to come.