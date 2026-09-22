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Hitomi Tanaka set to become first Japanese women’s footballer to join Indian club

The Japanese defender has spent almost her entire professional career in Europe

Last updated:
Jai Rai
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Hitomi Tanaka set to become first Japanese women’s footballer to join Indian club

East Bengal Women have signed Japanese defender Hitomi Tanaka ahead of their AFC Women’s Champions League group-stage campaign, with the Yokohama-born player set to become the first Japanese women’s footballer to join an Indian club.

Tanaka’s move from Dutch Eredivisie Vrouwen side Hera United Women is subject to a medical. She is expected to join the Red & Gold brigade in time for the continental competition.

The Japanese defender has spent almost her entire professional career in Europe, featuring in Spain’s second division before moving to the Netherlands. During her six-year spell in Spain, Tanaka represented CD Alba FF, Córdoba CF, CD Santa Teresa, Cacereño Femenino, SE AEM and Sporting Club de Huelva.

Primarily a defender, the 26-year-old can also operate in midfield, giving East Bengal another versatile option ahead of their Champions League campaign. “I am honoured and excited to join East Bengal FC, a club with such a rich legacy and passionate fanbase,” Tanaka said.

“Playing in the AFC Women’s Champions League for the best South Asian club is a prestigious challenge, and I am ready to give my absolute best to help the team succeed and make our supporters proud on the continental stage.”

The two-time Indian Women’s League champions have been drawn in Group B of the AFC Women’s Champions League, alongside Ho Chi Minh City WFC of Vietnam, Hwacheon KSPO WFC of South Korea and DPR Korea’s 4.25 SC.

The group-stage matches will be played in Kolkata from November 1 to 7.

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